Engraving, reinvented attitudes in Jerez

Already in the 16th century, Theophrastus Paracelsus reflected on the toxicity of artistic processes, affirming that “Everything is toxic, nothing is toxic”, indicating that only the dose makes the difference. Since then, and especially in recent times, the subject has been investigated, having very significant examples of technical innovation in the world of engraving.

“Theoretical and practical research on the sustainability of stamping processes has guided our steps for years, setting up continuity work groups at the Jerez Teachers’ Center, which can be concluded, as indicated by Mª Mar Bernal, professor at the University of Seville , that sustainable engraving is not a technique or a product, but an attitude”, says Domingo Martínez, coordinator of the collective exhibition that will open this Thursday, September 1, at 8:30 p.m., in the Alcázar de Jerez. It is ‘Albarizas. Sustainable prints’, which can be visited until September 18, in the El Molino room, from Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.









for a decade“we have worked – adds Domingo – on the advances shown by those who were up to date in these fields: Francesca Genna (Italy), Émilie Aizier (France), Graciela Buratti (Argentina), etc.; analyzed the didactic and experimental experiences of Ana Bellido, Paco Aguilar, Fátima Conesa, Juan Carlos Ramos Guadix, Bethania Barbosa Bezerra de Souza, Eva Figueras Ferrer, José Antonio Gallardo Escobar, Antonio Navarro…; the works and courses on craft paper and his intervention by Jim Lorena, Juan Barbé, the references on mordants and solvents by Henrik Boegh, Keith Howard, Cedric Green, Kiekeben…

Almost thirty artists from different specialties participate in this exhibition, “which is really a compilation of traditional and innovative samples of non-toxic or healthier printing. In this exhibition we will find compositions made with paper made with natural fibers, prints from tetrabrick dies, embossing, monotypes, photopolymers, kitchen litho, serigraphy, collagraph, etching with Edinburgh mordant, Bordeaux… The different shades of the albariza lands allow to present in an aesthetically singular way the specificity and casuistry of the identity of suggestive local productions that pursue a dynamic projection at an artistic and pedagogical level”.

“Always,” he points out. We have been motivated by the sample of albariza lands that is preserved in the Regulatory Council of Jerez, for which a group of artists, with this theme as inspiration or reference, has chosen for the occasion a series of engravings that can be classified as non-toxic , less toxic, green, healthy, alternative…sustainable, in short”.

They thus claim the natural, the sustainable in current techniques, “in which we fundamentally eliminate solvents and aggressive mordants. Everything is cleaner. Research on all this is what we have been doing and in this exhibition you can see the different techniques that each artist has used. It can be said that we are reinventing engraving based on techniques that have been used worldwide”, concludes Domingo.