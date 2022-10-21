Enhance your fitness routine with Amazon’s best-selling accessories

Exercise is a fundamental activity for our quality of life. / Image: Getty Images

The benefits for our health, both physical and mental, that regular exercise gives us are evident. Some of us do it to combat stress, others to look better in a swimsuit and there are those who want to improve their physical condition. With the motivation to leave everything in training and a clear goal in sight, it only remains to equip ourselves with the accessories that will protect us from injuries and help improve our performance in exercises.

GYMREAPERS Weightlifting Wrist Wraps / Image: Amazon Mexico

These wrist wraps are made from durable materials to withstand the most intense workouts. At 18 inches long, this is an essential accessory that will prevent wrist injuries and help you break your next mark. Its compression system does not restrict the circulation of the wrists and its edges do not hurt the skin. They are ideal for exercises like bench press, shoulder press, and other pushing movements. This product has received a rating of 4.7 stars out of 5awarded for more than 8,800 shoppers on Amazon.

DARK IRON FITNESS Weight Lifting Belt. / Image: Amazon Mexico

If you are looking to lift heavy, this belt is ideal for you. Thanks to the flexibility and strength of its materials, this accessory will provide your spine and core all the support they need. It is made of genuine leather and is soft to the touch. This belt is designed with a side double tongue buckle and double stitching for durability. It also has a thickness of 4 mm and the back area is 4 inches wide for more protection. More of 19,800 shoppers has given a score of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

PHYSIX GEAR SPORT Compression Sports Knee Brace / Image: Amazon Mexico

This comfortable knee brace is made from a variety of high-quality materials that make it lightweight, stretchy, and durable. It can be washed without fear of shrinking, wrinkling, or losing compression. Provides just the right amount of compression to give your knee enough support without restricting normal circulation to the leg. It is ideal for runners, weight lifters, cyclists and many other athletes. has a score of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon thanks to the rating of more than 22,800 shoppers.

MYDEAR Jump Rope / Image: Amazon Mexico

Cardio lovers know well that an accessory as simple as a jump rope can give them optimal results in their training. This product is built with ergonomic handles encased in 6-inch EVA foam soft grips, a tangle-free rope, and a bearing system that ensures stable rotation. In addition, it allows you to adjust the length of the rope to suit any user. We recommend this accessory for its incredible price and the high rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars that have left on Amazon more than 9,200 shoppers.

HARBINGER Padded Cotton Weightlifting Straps. / Image: Amazon Mexico

Lifting straps are the best option when it comes to breaking your personal best. This Harbinger brand accessory has an extended 2.5-inch length that allows for a tighter wrap around the bar and a 1.5-inch width that increases contact with the gripping surface, resulting in less hand fatigue. Its pads cushion the wrists while removing grip pressure during heavy weights. They can also be used with dumbbells and kettlebells. 22,800 shoppers They have given these straps a rating on Amazon. 4.7 out of 5 stars.

