ENI advances with oil and rumor. That’s where it can go

Passionate about cryptocurrencies? Keep up to date and join our new free WebiGram , every Tuesday at 6.15 pm. Marcello Virzì, trader and investor, will show you the most interesting crypto projects of the moment and will answer your questions live! Join for free from here to the next live.

In spite of the weak closure of the Ftse Mib, ENI showed its muscles again today, going up against the trend.

ENI up for the third session in a row

The stock, after closing yesterday’s session with a progress of 0.3%, managed to do even better today, climbing 0.59% to 12.01 euros, with over 18.5 million shares traded, little below the average of about 19 million over the last 30 days.

ENI climbs in tow of oil. Here is the verdict of OPEC +

ENI achieved the best performance in the oil sector, benefiting from the rise in oil which in the last few minutes reached 67.3 dollars, with an increase of 0.73%.

The stock rose in the aftermath of the OPEC + meeting, whose members agreed to stick to the existing policy of monthly oil production increases of 0.4 million barrels per day, despite concerns about the effect of the new variant of the Omicron coronavirus.

The sign left the door open to intervene to moderate the rises should the fundamental conditions deteriorate.

OPEC expects a production surplus in the first quarter of 2022, to then return to being more balanced in the other three quarters.

ENI: what to expect after the confirmation of the Opec + policy?

Equita SIM analysts believe that the confirmation of the OPEC + policy is favorable to crude oil prices, even if in the coming months the production surplus and the omicron variant could weigh on the Brent momentum.

The current assumption by experts on the price of Brent for the 2021-2023 earnings estimates is $ 70 per barrel.

Equita SIM notes that its favorites in the sector are ENI among the integrates and Tenaris in the services segment.

ENI: Equita SIM and Deutsche Bank say buy

For ENI in particular, the “buy” recommendation is confirmed, with a target price of 15 euros.

Also betting on the stock is Deutsche Bank which today renewed the invitation to buy, with a target price adjusted upwards from 14.1 to 14.7 euros.

This move follows a revision of estimates for the oil & gas sector, in which the German bank has put a hand to the 2022 forecast for Brent, raising them by 18% to 75 dollars a barrel, while the estimates of eps rise by 17%.

Meanwhile today, some press indications have also attracted ENI’s attention.

ENI: rumor about Ravenna plant contract. Maire Tecnimont choice

As reported by Repubblica, ENI will choose Maire Tecnimont for the contract for the works of the CO2 capture plant in Ravenna in a short time.

The project has not obtained funds from the PNRR, but could receive part of the 150 million euros of the Fund for the support of the industrial transition of the Mise, to facilitate energy-intensive companies on projects that include the sequestration and reuse of CO2.

ENI’s investment would be of the order of 1 billion euros, of which a share could be attributed to Maire Tecnimont.

The CCS plant could serve the industries of the Po Valley, which emit 40 million tons of CO2 per year, out of a total of 70-80 in Italy.

According to Equita SIM, the news has positive implications for Maire Tecnimont, given that analysts did not expect an immediate start of the CCS project in Ravenna which will have a capacity of 300-500 million tons and could constitute a significant contract in the green segment of Maire Tecnimont.