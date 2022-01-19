ENI beats Ftse Mib with rumors. It will go up again: that’s how far

Among the blue chips that today are moving against the trend with respect to the Ftse Mib we find ENI ch goes up for the third session in a row.

The title, after closing yesterday’s session with a progress of almost half a percentage point, today offers the same script.

In the last few minutes, ENI is at 13.29 euros, with an increase of 0.59% and over 13.5 million shares traded on the market so far, against the average of about 15 million in the last 30 days.

The stock manages to escape the sales that are hitting the Ftse Mib, benefiting from the rise achieved by oil.

ENI up with oil and rumors about Enipower

After closing yesterday due to the US holiday, black gold today rose 1.1% to 84.75 dollars, a breath away from the highs for the period reached in 2021.

Meanwhile, ENI is attracting the attention of the market in the wake of some rumors relating to Enipower.

According to rumors that emerged at the end of last week and picked up by some newspapers this morning, the US investment fund Sixth Street Partners has emerged as the main contender for Enipower.

Equita SIM recalls that the rumors released in December saw three competitors in the race: Blackrock, Sixth Street and EIG Global Energy Partners.

ENI would be trying to sell a stake of up to 49% of Enipower, a company dedicated to the generation of electricity that has 5 thermoelectric plants and a cogeneration plant for a capacity of 4.6 GW, in an agreement that could value the business up to 1 , 2 billion euros of enterprise value.

ENI: Equita SIM comments on the Enipower transaction

The Milanese SIM reports that in the first nine months of 2021 the power segment generated 97 million adjusted EBIT.

The value of the transaction indicated in the article is the same that was leaked in September and then in December, and Equita SIM analysts believe it could have positive implications for the stock.

In their sum of the parts, the experts conservatively estimate the entire enterprise value of the Power segment at 0.7 billion euros, or 150 million per GW of capacity and implicitly 6 times the 2021 enterprise value / EBIT ratio.

The higher valuation could increase Equita SIM’s target price by approximately 1% -2%.

Meanwhile, analysts of the latter today also drew attention to ENI’s sensitivity to hydrocarbon prices.

ENI: focus on oil price sensitivity

The company declares a sensitivity of EBIT to Brent prices which assumes the same movement in gas prices: 210 million euros for every dollar a barrel of Brent.

Analysts estimate a sensitivity to European spot gas at the annual EBIT level of approximately 200 million euros for every dollar / mmbtu or 50 million euros for € 1 / MWh.

However, the sensitivity for large price movements, over 20%, could be 20% -30% lower, given the non-linearity of the contracts.

On 2022, Equita SIM’s current hypothesis of Brent and Gas prices, respectively of 70 dollars per barrel and 45 euros per MWh, is approximately in line with 2021.

ENI: Equita confirms the buy. JP Morgan raises the target

Meanwhile, the view of the Milanese SIM remains unchanged, which on ENI reiterates the “buy” recommendation, with a target price of 15 euros.

Even more generous is the evaluation indications from the Jp Morgan which last Friday reiterated the “overweight” rating on the stock and adjusted the target price from 18 to 19 euros, a value that implies a potential upside of about 43% compared to current prices at Piazza Affari.

The US bank has decided to revise ENI’s fair value in the wake of an improvement in eps estimates which have been raised by 3.9% for this year and 20.6% for the next.