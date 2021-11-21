Eni-Intesa axis in green agriculture – ilGiornale.it

BF spa, the holding that controls Bonifiche Ferraresi after having acquired the majority stake from Bankitalia in 2014, enriches the parterre de rois of its shareholding with Intesa Sanpaolo and Eni and launches an equal joint venture with the Six-legged Dog for the development of biofuels. In Piazza Affari the stock celebrates with a rise of 2% and reaches 3.56 euros.

Intesa Sanpaolo and Eni will join the group, leading a supply chain that goes from seed genetics, to cultivated land (7,750 hectares) up to the distribution brand, with 3.225% of the capital each for a value of 20 million per entry, through a reserved capital increase to be carried out by January 31, 2022. The big energy company led by Claudio Descalzi also acquires 5% of the subsidiary Bonifiche Ferraresi for another 20 million (on which Bf realizes a capital gain of 6.7 million) and “In the event of dissolution of the joint venture after 36 months, it will have the right to exchange the Bonifiche Ferraresi shares for BF shares”. Among the shareholdings of the leading Italian agricultural operator, among other things, Cdp Equity (18.7%), Dompè (14%), the CEO Federico Vecchio (13.6%), and Fondazione Cariplo (20, 6%), among the shareholders of the same Intesa (to 3.9%).

“The two major alliances strengthen the strategic design and industrial positioning of the group”, commented Vecchioni and then added: “In addition to the capital endowment, these partnerships open up new markets, provide know-how and recognize BF’s leadership in the national agro-industrial sector. “.

More specifically, as explained by BF in a note, the entry of Intesa Sanpaolo “is part of the bank’s support for the group” and “is in line with the institute’s development plan in the agri-food sector”. In turn, the agricultural group believes that the participation of the institute led by Carlo Messina “may represent the first step in future agreements capable of creating value for society and its stakeholders”. As for the axis with Eni, according to what we read in a note from the group led by Descalzi, it is an “agreement with strategic value” that “leverages the consolidated collaboration” between the two groups in the agricultural sector to “develop projects of agricultural research and experimentation of oil plant seeds to be used as feedstocks in Eni’s biorefineries », which start from the planned stop in 2023 of the oil group’s use of palm oil in production processes. Finally, the success of the partnership would represent for BF, which has its origins in 1871 as a lake reclamation company, a diversification in the field of green energy.