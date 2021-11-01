ENI records record on Ftse Mib. Buy on the fly, attractive target

Start of the week at a pace of charge for ENI which is making its fill of purchases, scoring the best performance not only in the oil sector, but in the entire basket of blue chips.

ENI on display on the Ftse Mib. New tops of the year

The title, after closing last Friday’s session with an increase of two percentage points, reacting after the decline of the previous two days, today is still pushing forward, at a more lively pace.

In the last few minutes, ENI is at 12.7 euros, with an increase of 2.39% and over 14 million shares changed hands so far, against the average of the last 30 days of around 18 million.

During the session, prices reached an intraday top at € 12.758, marking new highs since the beginning of the year.

The stock benefits on the one hand from the good intonation of the Ftse Mib and on the other from the new rise achieved by oil which is at 84.7 dollars, with a progress of 1.58%.

ENI: the accounts are good, the outlook has improved. Equita SIM’s comment

Meanwhile, ENI remains in the spotlight in the wake of the quarterly report released last Friday which beat analysts’ estimates, accompanied by an improved outlook with reference to the E&P and GGP divisions.

Equita SIM analysts in a note released today highlight that the third quarter accounts and the new 2021 guidance were well above expectations.

Experts appreciated the sharp increase in cash generation as a function of hydrocarbon prices and the plan to accelerate the energy transition through the IPO of activities such as R&R and Var Energi.

Equita SM improves the 2021 EBIT estimates by 19%, raising those for 2022 by 5%, thanks to the better profitability of the Natural Resources part, where they raise the hypothesis on Brent 2021 to $ 70 per barrel and improve the profitability of the GGP division thanks to a more favorable gas market after contract renegotiation.

At an absolute level, the forecasts of Ebit 2021 rise to 8.7 billion dollars, against the 8.4 billion of the consensus.

ENI: key insights from the conference call

As for the messages from the conference call, Equita SIM analysts cite the increase in prices and the volatility of gas, as well as the revision of the terms of the contracts and the greater assumption on Brent, at the basis of the improvement in the outlook on cash flow.

Two potential IPOs, that of R&R and Var Energi, and the joint venture in Angola with BP, could generate additional cash flow in 2022, in the order of 5-6 billion euros potential.

The excess cash generation will be reinvested in accelerating the energy transition, improving shareholder remuneration and de-leverage.

Equita SIM confirms the “buy” recommendation on ENI and raises the target price by 11% to 15 euros, highlighting that in its valuation it has not yet fully included the increased value of R&R, Var Energi and the joint-venture in Angola.

ENI: the view of UBS and Banca Akros

UBS is also betting on the stock, which today reiterated the “buy” rating, with a target price of 12 euros, after a much better quarterly than expected in terms of net results.

Banca Akros also reiterated the invitation to purchase, which today confirmed the “buy” recommendation, with a fair value of € 14.5.

Also in this case, analysts speak of better-than-expected accounts, calling attention to the improvement in the outlook.

ENI: the analysis by Kepler Cheuvreux and Intesa Sanpaolo

Bullish is the strategy of Kepler Cheuvreux which on ENI has a “buy” rating, with a target price of 14.5 euros, with analysts who have defined the net result and cash flow above expectations.

Intesa Sanpaolo colleagues rate this series of results positively, which have shown solid performance in all activities, especially in E&P.

In the wake of the accounts, analysts have decided to review the target price rating.