Eni, Snam and Saipem absent – Corriere.it

Vladimir Putin has hit the target: to create an uproar around a meeting, which periodically brings together Italian entrepreneurs and top managers who invest in Russia or are linked by commercial relations with Moscow. The participation of the Russian president himself, together with 8 ministers, turned yesterday’s virtual meeting into a political case. Organized last November by the Italian-Russian chamber of commerce, vi the CEOs of 16 large Italian companies took part, gathered in connection with the Principe di Savoia hotel in Milan and the St Regis in Rome, including Marco Tronchetti Provera, CEO of Pirelli, Francesco Starace, CEO of Enel, Guido Barilla, president of the family food group, Andrea Orcel, CEO of Unicredit, and Gabriele Galateri, president of Assicurazioni Generali. The managers of Eni, Snam and Saipem were absent, even if invited. The government would have asked the investee companies to forfeit, but only Eni admitted that it had given up on the eve of the event, after having shared the decision both with the organizers of the initiative and with our institutional interlocutors, he explained.

Even the EU considers the meeting inappropriate, as European sources reported yesterday in Brussels, because it comes as Europe and America prepare to respond to a possible Russian aggression against Ukraine. Yesterday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, announcing that Washington had delivered written responses to requests for security guarantees, reiterated that the American position on NATO’s open door policy does not change.



Russia, however, has gas, particularly crucial for Italy, which imports about 90% of the methane it consumes. AND from gas left Putin, who showed up half an hour late at 11.30, but remained until 13.40. Moscow is a reliable supplier of energy to Italian consumers and has delivered 22.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Italy, much more than in 2020, when it supplied 20.8 billion cubic meters. Gazprom continues to sell gas to Italy at much lower than market prices thanks to long-term contracts, the Russian president said. Recalling that Italy is one of our main economic partners, in third place in the EU.

A manager who participated tells us: Putin intervened at each step and gave the floor to the various ministers, he was a sort of moderator. The Russian tsar also spoke of the energy transition and the net zero emissions that Russia aims to achieve by 2060. Moscow wants to become the first producer of hydrogen. But Europe is running too fast on the ecological transition, Putin criticized. Common sense has taken a back seat in Europe. We need to modernize, but in an intelligent way.

