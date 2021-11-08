Eni, the chats between the super-witness Armanna and Descalzi- Corriere.it are false

from Luigi Ferrarellalferrarella@corriere.it

The Whatsapp messages that the former manager had delivered to credit his accusations were fabricated at the table. This was confirmed by the IT expertise requested by the prosecutors in the investigation into the misdirection of the Milanese processes on the energy giant

They are a sensational fake manufactured by Vincenzo Armanna – now ascertains the IT expertise on his mobile phone ordered in July by the Milanese deputy prosecutor Laura Pedio in the investigation into the various Eni misdirections of the Milanese trials on the energy giant – the Whatsapp messages that the former investigator Eni manager (invariably “doubled” by the confirmations of the former external Eni lawyer in environmental processes Piero Amara) showed on his mobile Iphone8 and claimed to have exchanged in 2013 with the general manager and today Eni CEO, Claudio Descalzi, and with the boss of the staff Claudio Granata, in confirmation of the role attributed to him. And this is proof of the fact that it was Descalzi and Granata who induced Armanna, in exchange for the promise of reinstatement in Eni and the prospect of substantial earnings conveyed through the Nigerian company Fenog, to retract or mitigate their initial accusations of Eni international corruption. in Nigeria in 2011, for a long time valued by the deputy prosecutor Fabio De Pasquale for the purposes of the request for an 8-year sentence for Descalzi, then acquitted on 17 March by the Court together with all the other co-defendants (including Armanna himself) “because the fact does not exist “.

The executives This story of chats with Eni executives, evoked many times and in various ways orally by Armanna (both in the flood of interrogations made in the last seven years, and in statements to TV broadcasts and newspapers), accelerates on November 2, 2020 when a journalist of the Everyday occurrence, following the interview that on 30 October Armanna now it is understood that he had chosen as a tool to introduce chats with Descalzi and Granata to the judicial circuit, delivering to the prosecutors at the request of the Prosecutor the photocopies of the screenshots of the chats covered by the article, given to them by Armanna in previous interviews and filmed by the journalist to document that they were really on Armanna’s mobile phone. Three days later the prosecutor Paolo Storari (co-assignee of the file with Pedio) had Armanna deliver the mobile phone, which up to that moment had never been seized by the prosecutor over the years. A forensic copy is made (with the usual technology in all processes) on which Storari works at the end of 2020-beginning 2021, but that both for Eni’s defenses and for the heads of Storari (albeit for different reasons) did not guarantee the 100 per 100 photography of the contents and above all the metadata of the mobile phone.

The procedure A procedure was then born that lengthened until only a program of an Israeli company with division in Munich, and licensed only to the Gdf in Rome, in July 2021 extracted all the data of the mobile phone. At that point the prosecutor Pedio recognized (arousing the protests of the Eni defenses who wanted to see everything) that the technical advice in the presence of the parties should be limited from a procedural point of view to the genuineness or otherwise of Armanna’s chats with Descalzi and Granata. And this question, finally posed to the consultant in charge Maurizio Beddarida, now produces the certainty that those chats are false. Prosecutor Storari was therefore not wrong when at the beginning of 2021 he had also included these chats among the evidence that he believed he had discovered the slander of Armanna (in his opinion to be arrested with Amara), and that he invited his colleagues to file for fairness to the Court and the defenses of the Eni-Nigeria trial: what was not done by De Pasquale and by the prosecutor Sergio Spadaro, who for this reason are being investigated by the Brescia Public Prosecutor’s Office for the hypothesis of refusal of an official act. Storari, in fact, listed the amputation (in some messages deposited by Armanna at the Eni-Nigeria trial court) of the parties from which the promise or donation of $ 50,000 between Armanna and a crucial witness in the trial to accredit his accusations to Eni transpired. through the acknowledgment of the alleged Nigerian 007 “Victor”; the random wiretapping of Armanna who, buying some products from Apple’s customer service, provided the same telephone number (belonging to an employee of a Nigerian company with whom he collaborated) that years before he had instead passed off to prosecutor De Pasquale as the telephone number of the 007 “Victor”; the discovery of the indications given by Armanna to another witness the day before he was questioned in the Nigerian letter rogatory of pm Pedio; the logistical checks in contrast with the 2016 meeting in Rome in front of the “Rinascente” during which Armanna, with Amara, claimed to have received from Granata the points to be retracted before the magistrates; and – also and above all – precisely the falsity of the fundamental theoretical chats between Armanna and Descalzi-Granata.

The test Falsit that Storari curiously obtained, even before and indeed regardless of complex IT expertise such as the current one, from the banal verification that the telephone numbers, ascribed to Descalzi and Granata in the apparent messages with Armanna, did not even exist at the time, resulting “in belly ”to Vodafone awaiting reassignment, non-active users that could not produce any traffic. Argument that for the prosecutor Francesco Greco and his deputy Pedio – as is now clear from their interrogations in Brescia – they did not consider convincing, objecting to an astonished Storari that in theory there could have been indefinite secret services (similar to the Eni universe) to make so it seems in the archives of Vodafone. With the shock outcome of the IT consultancy, therefore, what should have been the main external documentary confirmation of the declarations of the Armanna-Amara tandem on the position of Descalzi and Granata, investigated for some time for the hypothesis of criminal association aimed at judicial misdirection, disappears. Now Pedio, and the two colleagues (Stefano Civardi and Monia Di Marco) flanked by the Greek prosecutor after the emergence of disagreements with Storari had determined in the summer the Brescia Public Prosecutor’s Office to also investigate Pedio for omission of official acts, will therefore have to decide whether other elements (in the investigation covered by secrecy and in progress for years) require the same to ask for the indictment of Descalzi and Granata, or lead to ask for their filing for the third of Eni’s anti-trial “conspiracies”. After that, the one now ascertained by sentences and arrests in Messina and Potenza of the two prosecutors who in Syracuse and Trani in 2016-2016 acted as a side to false texts linked to Amara and Armanna on an alleged anti-Descalzi plot. And after what the Milanese public prosecutor in the summer in a notice of the end of the investigation against Armanna described as an attempt to slander the initial defender of Armanna (Luca Santa Maria) and trigger a (which never occurred) disciplinary proceedings against the prosecutor De Pasquale, also in this case through the indirect introduction into the judicial circuit of a chain of emails apparently sent by mistake in 2017 by Armanna to a Sicilian lawyer who forwarded them to one of the Eni lawyers in the Eni-Nigeria trial coordinated by the investigated head of affairs Eni lawyers Massimo Mantovani, who in turn filed them with the Public Prosecutor’s Office in view of the Eni-Nigeria preliminary hearing.