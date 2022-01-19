ENI, the financial calendar of 2022 and the ex-dividend dates

ENI communicated on financial calendar for the year 2022.

In particular, the February 17, 2022 the Board of Directors of the Six-legged Dog will meet to approve the preliminary results for 2021 and the forecast of the amount of the 2022 dividend (relating to the 2021 financial year); the press release will be released the following day, before the opening of Piazza Affari. The March 17, 2022 ENI will approve the 2021 financial statements and the dividend proposal, simultaneously with the strategy update.

With reference to dividend policy, the leaders of ENI anticipated that the balance on the 2022 dividend (relating to the 2021 financial year) will be detached on May 23, 2022 and paid on May 25; L’interim dividend 2023 (relating to the year 2022) will be awarded on September 19, 2022 and will be paid on 21 September.

These are the other financial appointments of ENI for 2022:

April 28, 2022 : board of directors for the approval of the results for the 1st quarter of 2022 (the press release will be published the following day, before the opening of Piazza Affari).

: board of directors for the approval of the results for the 1st quarter of 2022 (the press release will be published the following day, before the opening of Piazza Affari). May 11, 2022 : ordinary shareholders’ meeting for the approval of the 2021 financial statements (single call).

: ordinary shareholders’ meeting for the approval of the 2021 financial statements (single call). July 28, 2022 : board of directors for the approval of the financial report for the 2nd quarter and the 1st half of 2022, in addition to the forecast on the interim dividend 2023, relating to the financial year 2022 (the press release will be published the following day, before the opening of Piazza Affari).

: board of directors for the approval of the financial report for the 2nd quarter and the 1st half of 2022, in addition to the forecast on the interim dividend 2023, relating to the financial year 2022 (the press release will be published the following day, before the opening of Piazza Affari). September 15, 2022 : resolution on the interim dividend 2023, relating to the financial year 2022 (the press release will be published on the same day).

: resolution on the interim dividend 2023, relating to the financial year 2022 (the press release will be published on the same day). October 27, 2022: board of directors for the approval of the results of the 3rd quarter 2022 (the press release will be released the following day, before the opening of Piazza Affari).