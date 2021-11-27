Eni, the maxi CO2 deposit in Ravenna has been rejected by Europe

Eni’s CCS project in Ravenna will not receive financial support from the European Innovation Fund. It was in fact rejected by the European Commission and will thus not be among the seven works awarded, nor among the fifteen that will receive assistance from the European Investment Bank.

CCS is the English acronym for carbon capture and storage, or in practical terms the separation of carbon dioxide from other gases so as to direct it to a collection plant and then inject it into the now depleted hydrocarbon fields that are located in front of the coast. Adriatic coast of Ravenna.

A mega project for which Eni foresees a final bill of around two billion euros. High costs, for which the Italian oil multinational is trying to access public funds. With mixed fortunes.

The rejection

The one that arrived from Brussels is yet another rejection for the six-legged dog, which in fact has been careful not to make the news known. During the summer months, the San Donato company had widely publicized the candidacy of the Ravenna project to the Innovation Fund, precisely to reaffirm the solidity of the project. The data was also reported on the Eni website, at least until January, but today there is no trace of it anymore.

Europe’s outright no seriously questions the credibility of this work, which is already highly contested by the entire range of Italian environmentalist civil society. It will be very important to know the reasons for the slating. Especially since a few days ago the news came that the Italian government has inserted an article in the budget law that would allow the project to obtain public funding. This choice should now at least be reconsidered on the basis of the assessments made by the Brussels technicians.

A matter of climate

The capture of CO2 represents a central element of what Eni defines its decarbonization plan. Through this technology Eni claims to be able to withdraw as many as 50 million tons of carbon dioxide per year from the atmosphere (by 2050), and then store them underground or in the seabed. Based on this assumption, Eni can therefore continue to emit CO2 and at the same time claim that it wants to achieve climate neutrality.

A bit like in the case of forest conservation projects (Redd), through which the six-legged dog aims to offset another 40 million tons of its emissions a year, again by 2050.

From Italy to Australia

Meanwhile, another potential Eni CCS project, this time in Australia, linked to one of the most expensive and polluting liquefied gas plants in the world, the Barossa Lng of the Santos company, has also ended up at the center of the controversy. Eni’s involvement derives from a framework agreement signed with Santos last May, which provides for the development of joint projects including the reuse of exhausted fields as carbon dioxide sinks in the Northern Territories region. A recent study by the US organization Ieefa documents how the CCS project is not convenient.

Without the use of CCS, Ieefa claims that Barossa would emit about 5.4 million tons of CO2 per year, with an emissions intensity of 1.47 tons of CO2 per ton of liquefied gas. But with carbon capture and storage, the reduction in emissions would only be around 28 percent, with an emissions intensity of 1.06 tons of CO2 per ton of liquefied gas. High and not at all tending to the infamous “net zero” (parity between what is released into the atmosphere and what is “recovered”).

The report then indicates that the addition of CCS to Barossa will “substantially” affect the costs of the project, extend its duration and “decrease its feasibility”.

