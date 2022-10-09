enigmatic messages from Shakira to Pique?

Zapping Goal! soccer club FC Barcelona, ​​Stade Rennais: the figures of Ousmane Dembélé’s career

The most glamorous couple on the football planet no longer exists. At the beginning of the summer, after weeks of incessant rumors, Shakira and Gerard Pique (FC Barcelona, ​​35) decided to make their divorce public after a romance that began at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

“I can only say that I put everything I had into this relationship and my family,” the Colombian star already explained at the end of September. I put my career on the back burner and came to Spain, to support him so he could play football and win titles. It was a sacrifice of love. »

Trying to bounce back through her passion for music, Shakira did not fail to attract attention by posting two enigmatic messages on her Twitter account. “It’s not your fault, nor mine either, it’s just that of the monotony”, she thus dropped yesterday before another in stride: “I never said anything, but it hurts me. I knew it would happen. “One of two things: either it is messages addressed to Pique, or the lyrics of his future song.