Enigmatic trailer for ‘Las Luminosas’, the Elisabeth Moss series for Apple TV+

MADRID, 30 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

Elizabeth Moss try to hunt down a murderer beyond the limits of time and reality itself in the disturbing and enigmatic trailer for ‘The Luminous’ (‘Shining Girls’), the new series that the actress stars in and produces for appletv+, where will he see the light friday april 29.

Based on the bestselling novel by Lauren Beukes, ‘The Shining Ones’ follows in the footsteps of Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions were put on hold. after surviving a brutal attack that left her inhabiting an uncertain reality.

When Kirby learns that a recent murder is linked to his own case, he teams up with troubled veteran reporter Dan Velazquez (Wagner Moura) to discover the identity of his attacker. As they realize several cold cases are inextricably linkedKirby’s blurred reality and personal traumas allow their assailant to always stay one step ahead of them.

Jamie Bell Phillipa Soo Chris Chalk and Amy Brennemann complete the cast of this metaphysical thriller, which will premiere on Friday, April 29, launching its first three episodes, followed by a new one every week, every Friday. From MRC Television, the series is also produced by Appian Way and adapted for television by showrunner silka louis, with the Emmy winner Michelle McLaren as director of the first two episodes.

Elizabeth Moss stars, directs and executive produces the series through Love and Squalor Pictures, alongside Lindsey McManus. Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Davisson and michael hampton are executive producers through Appian Way.

Michelle McLaren directs and is executive producer, along with rebecca hobbsfor MacLaren Entertainment. Diana Reid directs and is an executive producer. The author Lauren Beukes and Alan Page Arriaga they are also executive producers.