Enit relaunches the Italy brand: new logo for the challenge on foreign markets

Special ribbon cutting a Bit 2022 in the stand of Enitthe National Tourism Agency, because the new logo which underlines a change of strategy in support of the competitiveness of the Italian tourism system looking to 2030 and recalls the values ​​and symbols of the past: 1919, the year of its foundation, 1954, the year of Italy’s restart on the international scene.

“We are working on a modern bodyin step with the best national agencies of ours competitor international – said the CEO of Enit Roberta Garibaldi. Who added: “At a time when tourism has changed profoundly, it is important to reflect and discuss to redefine the role and mission of Enit, we have put the competitiveness of tourism which could be the pillar of the economy for the next few years “.

“Enit is on a broad expansive path that began in these long years together and is now amplified by further methods and standards that refine the work – underlined the president. Giorgio Palmucci -. The broad scope is also what we feel we share with the entire tourism supply chain in a participatory approach that will continue to instill value and credibility in the Italian brand “.

“The new style – he says Paolo Iabichino of the Iabicus agency – sees the return of the acronym Enit, communicated with a simple font, with the traditional blue color of communication corporate. In this acronym, with a play of shapes, we have magnified the star which was already on the 1954 logo. It is the evening star who guided Aeneas to the West. We also had the “presumption” to include 1919 because it gives prestige to the foundation year of the institution and we want to underline that Italy was among the first to found a tourism organization and to believe in the tourism industry “.

“We know how important it is to recover the past and reread it to see the future – explained the marketing and communication director Maria Elena Rossi -. This logo incorporates the identity of the period of Sweet life, of the economic boom. We start again after Covid and in the past we find the cycles of our history to rediscover our roots and seek that same enthusiasm. Also for this reason we are digitizing all ours cultural heritage: we are at 50 thousand exhibits including posters, photos, and documents but we will soon reach 200 thousand. And we have a number of virtual exhibitions that we invite everyone to visit. “