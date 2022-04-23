Games Enjoy 6 months of Xbox Game Pass thanks to this great offer

Xbox GamePass is the best video game service out there today. Thanks to the Redmond subscription service (which has already welcomed more than 25 million users) we will be able to enjoy a very extensive and varied catalog with more than 100 games that range from Xbox launch exclusives, all Bethesda after the acquisition of ZeniMax Media, a large number of titles coming directly from the EA Play catalog and in the future many Ubisoft+ games. As you can see, the cheapest way to play hundreds of games, from the most classic to the newest, is with Xbox Game Pass. Therefore, from SomosXbox we bring you a great offer of 6 months of Xbox Game Pass extracted directly from the store of our colleagues from CDKeys, which offer 6 months at the lowest market price. Although, if you want to renew your subscription or encourage you to try Xbox Game Pass, do not hesitate to get hold of the 6 months of Xbox Game Pass for €42.29a great offer where we save almost €20 thanks to the 30% discount. Get this backwards compatible game for free on Xbox Enjoy a wide variety of games, ranging from recent and older exclusives, from franchises such as Halo, Gears of War, Fable or Forza, to critically acclaimed third party titles, which are temporarily available on the service. Microsoft subscription. We remind you that very soon we will be able to enjoy great exclusives that will arrive in this 2022like Starfield or STALKER 2.

