Enjoy a delicious club sandwich with melted cheese to watch HBO’s Westworld 4

East June 26thmany have an appointment with him season four premiere Westworldthe acclaimed HBO Max series that brings together a host of famous faces and great talents such as Ed Harriswho will again give life to one of the most sadistic characters in the plot or Evan Rachel Wood who will give life to Christina. But no premiere is complete without a good appetizer to enjoy.

So on this occasion we wanted to share with you a extremely simple preparationbut that is going to cut your craving and that it will be sublime to enjoy while you see the fourth season of Westworldan exquisite club sandwich with melted cheesewhich has as a special extra, an exquisite crust made like French toast is made, but in a salty version that you really can’t stop enjoying.

For this preparation We tell you the step by step to make your delicious sandwich, and we suggest you complete it with a delicious fresh salad and some fries. We also add a touch of pickled chilies, but you can change it for chipotle chili (you can just add it to the mayonnaise preparation and it will fascinate you), or if you don’t like spicy, simply omit this ingredient. Now yes, make yourself comfortable and enjoy your sunday night.

club sandwich with melted cheese

Ingredients:

Wholemeal box bread

Turkey or pork ham

Emmental or Manchego cheese

2 eggs

1/4 cup of milk

1 pinch of nutmeg

Pickled chilies, optional

3 tablespoons of mayonnaise

1 tablespoon of mustard

lettuce, to accompany

Tomato, to accompany

Avocado, to accompany

French fries to accompany

Unsalted butter

ground black pepper

Salt

Process:

1. In a small container serve the Mayonnaise and the mustardmix until integrated, if you like it spicy add a tablespoon of vinegar juicemix and reserve.

2. In a bowl big mans eggsthe milkA little bit of nutmeg, ground black pepper Y Saltmix until integrated and reserve.

3. Spread one side of a loaf with the mixture of mayonnaise and mustardplace Ham and cheese to taste, taking care that it does not come out of the edges, you can make a single or triple decker sandwich.

4. Form as many sandwiches as you want, when finished, place a frying pan over medium low heat with a tablespoon of unsalted butter.

5. Once hot, with clean hands dip the sandwich in the milk preparationsoak it well from above, from below and from the edges, leave it in the skillet.

6. When the bread, flip and at the end let it brown on each side as well. Repeat with each sandwich.

7. When finished, cut in half diagonal the sandwich to have two triangle halves. Accompany with a portion of lettuce in pieces, slices of tomato and avocado Y french friesIf you like it spicy, some chilies in vinegar and enjoy!