Enjoy a Friday with an FBI stamp on Universal TV

Universal TV’s premiere season is underway and continues to add great news to its billboard. This Friday September 30th, starting at 9 p.m., Universal TV brings you premiere chapters where the special forces of “FBI”, “FBI Most Wanted” and the newcomer “FBI International”, are committed to solving the most heinous crimes that plague the world.

To warm up engines and find out what the audience will find in the new episodes, these are some previews of what will be seen soon on the screen of Universal TV:

“FBI” | 4th SEASON EVERY FRIDAY 9PM

With the episode “Under Pressure”

“FBI” is an action drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This special unit applies all of its talent, intellect and technical expertise to important cases to keep New York City and the rest of the country safe.

In this new installment, the specialized team will face many situations that will challenge all kinds of limits. They will have to find the masterminds behind multiple deadly attacks on homeless youth, discover those responsible for the disappearance of police officers in the city, disrupt a terrorist network that wants to attack the civilian population and even stop repeated kidnappings of children by part of pedophile organizations, just to mention some events that the audience will witness.

The “FBI” cast includes Missy Peregrym (Catwoman, Heroes) as Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki (Homeland, NCIS: Los Angeles) as Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, Jeremy Sisto (Six Feet Under, Dawson’s Creek ) as Jubal Valentine, Alana De La Garza (All My Children, CSI: Miami) as Special Agent Isobel Castille, John Boyd (Argo, Suits, Bones) as Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner (Live a Little, Wintersmith) as the Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

“FBI MOST WANTED” | 3rd SEASON EVERY FRIDAY 9.50PM

With the episode “1.1 million followers”

“FBI Most Wanted” is based on the stories surrounding the special anti-fugitive team that relentlessly track down and capture the most notorious criminals on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list. No common criminal is on the list, and no ordinary agent is in charge of removing them from it.

Throughout its third installment, these “hounds” will go through the crudest cases ever seen. Hate crimes, possible attacks against government institutions of enormous national importance, gender violence resulting from the abuse of power and hostage taking that will leave more than one stunned, will be some scenes that will be seen in the course of this third season.

Some of the stars that bring this fiction to life are Julian McMahon (Will & Grace, Nip/Tuck, Hunters) as Jess LaCroix, Keisha Castle-Hughes (The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones) as Hana Gibson, Roxy Sternberg (Emerald City , Mars) as Sheryll Barnes, Kellan Lutz (Twilight, Six Feet Under, Heroes) as Ken Crosby, and Nathaniel Arcand (Smallville, Supernatural) as Clinton Skye, among many others.

“FBI INTERNATIONAL” | SERIES PREMIERE EVERY FRIDAY 10.45PM

With the episode “El Pincho”

The international version of “FBI” focuses on the actions of elite agents of the International Fly Team, belonging to said federal agency, who travel the world with the mission of protecting Americans wherever they are.

Set outside of the United States with a new team based in Budapest, this police drama is led by Scott Forrester, a dedicated agent who is almost always accompanied by the division’s secret weapon, police dog Tank. Special Agent Jamie Kellett is second-in-command and she doesn’t hesitate to stand up to danger, while she clings to her best weapon, an extensive network of informants. Andre Raines’ skills are at their best on the ground, and besides, there’s no one like him tracking international financial moves. The most recent addition to the group is Cameron Vo, a West Point Academy graduate who possesses keen strategic vision and is an interrogation specialist. Europol agent Katrin Jaeger provides her diplomatic skills with the police forces of the countries to which they must go. The team solves cases in European cities such as Prague, Paris or Madrid using their investigative and negotiation skills, since they do not have permission to carry weapons outside of US soil.

The cast of this new series stars Luke Kleintank (Gossip Girl, Bones, The Good Wife), Heida Reed (Poldark, Toast of London), Christiane Paul (Paranoid, Parlement) and Carter Redwood (Lakers: Time to Win, The Long Road Home).

