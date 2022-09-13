Enjoy a marathon of Jude Law movies on Netflix

Jude Law is one of those actors that will never go out of style. At 49 years old, the popular British artist remains among those preferred by the public.

His characters are among the most varied in genres ranging from action, drama and romantic films. The famous performer began his career in the early 1990s and soon made the leap to Hollywood with performances in movies like “Gattaca,” “Midnight the Garden of Good and Evil,” “ExistinZ” and “The Talented Mr. Ripley.” ”. The latter film earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

Successful productions such as “Artificial Intelligence”, “Road to Perdition” and “Cold Mountain” kept him in the public eye later. A second Oscar nomination, this time for Best Actor, confirms his place in the industry.

In 2023, he will lead the cast of the series “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” focused on a group of children who found their way home after being lost in space.

To celebrate his talent and indisputable good looks, we bring you five of his movies so you can enjoy them on your favorite platform.

“Rhythm of Revenge”

This film of British origin is directed by Reed Morano and was originally released in 2020. However, it arrived on the platform last May.

In 1 hour and 50 minutes, his story mixes suspense and action. It centers on Stephanie Patrick (Blake Lively), who suffered the loss of her family in a plane crash. When she discovers that it really wasn’t an accident, her rage sends her on a dangerous mission to try to uncover the truth and avenge her family.

In the film, Jude Law plays a former British Secret Service agent who joins forces with Marc Serra (Sterling K. Brown), a retired CIA spy, to help Stephanie face her enemies.

In addition to Lively and Law, the cast includes Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Mays, Raza Jaffrey, Nasser Memarzia, Ivana Basic, Degnan Geraghty, Nuala Kelly, Richard Brake, Max Casella, Geoff Bell and Tawfeek Barhom.

“The Gatherers”

The science fiction film shows the reality of a futuristic society where organs can be purchased as a mortgage.

The story is based on the life of Remy (Jude Law), who is a collector for an organ bank. Remy goes through a difficult situation with his wife Beth (Alice Braga), since she considers him an inappropriate example for her son. His life changes the day he has to go to recover the heart of a musician of whom he is a follower, from this visit his life will take an unexpected change.

“Rest”

“The Rest” (“The Holiday”) is a romantic comedy that tells the story of two successful girls, Amanda Woods and Iris Simpkins, two completely different people, the only thing they have in common is that they have not found love.

Amanda (Cameron Diaz) owns a well-known ad agency that creates trailers and movies in Southern California and has just broken up with her boyfriend. On the other hand, Iris (Kate Winslet) is a popular columnist for the Daily Telegraph, who lives in a country house in the United Kingdom.

The two have been unlucky in love, so they feel suffocated and decide to take a break and change the scene. After fleeing their homes, they find themselves in the arms of Jack Black (Miles) and Jude Law (Graham).

“The origin of the guardians”

Rise of the Guardians is an epic and magical animated adventure that tells the story of Santa Claus (Alec Baldwin), the Easter Bunny (Hugh Jackman), the Tooth Fairy (Island Fisher voice) and Jack Frost (Chris Pine), legendary characters with unknown extraordinary abilities.

When an evil spirit known as Pitch (Jude Law) decides to strike fear into the hearts of children, the immortal Guardians join forces to protect the children’s wishes, beliefs and imaginations.

The film was produced by DreamWorks Animation and distributed by Paramount Pictures. It was released in 2012.

“King Arthur: Legend of the Sword”

This version of the “legend of King Arthur” and in it Jude Law is shown as a villain again. Charlie Hunnam and Eric Bana are the leads.

“This fantastic new story introduces us to a young streetwise Arthur wandering the alleys of Londonium with his gang, unaware of the life he was born into until he finds the sword Excalibur and with it his future. Immediately tested by the power of Excalibur, Arthur is forced to face difficult decisions. Joining the Resistance and a mysterious young woman named Guinevere, he must learn to master the sword, face his demons and unite the people to defeat the tyrant Vortigern (Law) who stole his crown and killed his parents, and become King. », as described in the official synopsis.