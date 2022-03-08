Enjoy ‘Cyrano’ in the cinemas of your city | THE COUNTRY +

The next March 11 opens in theaters Cyranoa musical adaptation of the classic CYrano de Bergeracfrom Edmond Rostand. Directed by Joe Wright, the film is a symphony of emotion, music, romance and beauty, with the acclaimed director bringing his own take on the timeless story of this harrowing love triangle.

Ahead of his time, Cyrano de Bergerac (played by Peter Dinklage) dazzles in any confrontation with both his sharp verbal wit and his stinging sword in a duel. But convinced that his appearance makes him unworthy of the love of his great friend, the brilliant Roxanne (Haley Bennett), Cyrano is hesitant to declare his feelings for her. Meanwhile, his beloved Roxanne falls in love at first sight with Christian (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.).

