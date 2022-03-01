Enjoy Danna Paola on vacation and conquer Rome

Danna Paola conquers Rome and enjoys a vacation

The famous singer and Mexican actress Danna Paola through social networks has shown some moments of her vacation in Italy, where she has been for several days.

As you may have noticed, Danna Paola is enjoying some holidays on RomeItaly, after a few days ago he attended the Milan Fashion Week, so he decided to take advantage and spend a few more days getting to know the city and taking several photos, which he has been sharing on his social networks.

The actress showed off to her more than 33 million fans some photographs of her tour of the old continent, in which we see her posing with the Roman Coliseum behind and wearing an outfit made up of a white minidress, which she decided to combine with a coat and stockings in the same color, while to complement she opted for red glasses that gave her contrast.

I want to stay here,” was the message that accompanied the publication.

It is worth mentioning that so far he has received more than a million, and hundreds of comments from his fans and friends, among which Karla Díaz and Juanpa Zurita stand out.

In addition to showing the stages of that country, Danna also shared that she visited some fashion houses.

It is important to note that this celebration of the world of fashion took place a few days ago and the interpreter of ‘Sodio’ was the sensation because she was the first Mexican named as an ambassador for the Fendi brand, and took advantage of the occasion to wear a outfit that undoubtedly stole glances.

He also shared some moments through his Instagram account and highlighted that several of his fans realized that he was close to Anna Wintour, recognized for her role as editor of the Vogue USA edition, which many considered a great achievement. .

This is how for the occasion, the singer chose an outfit that consisted of a pink teddy coat and matching high-heeled shoes, as for the hairstyle, the singer preferred something simple and gave it a special touch again with the makeup, since she wore an eyeliner in an intense pink.

As expected, Danna managed to win dozens of compliments from her fans, who have made positive comments about her participation in Milan Fashion Week, as her career has been growing in recent years, appearing at major events at the international.