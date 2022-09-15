Enjoy Red Uno programming with a single click on RED UNO PLAY

09/14/2022 – 17:27

Red Uno, at the forefront of new technologies, offers its viewers a new option ‘Red Uno Play’from which you can follow your favorite programs or novels as many times as you want.

Likewise, you will find information on the most important news events of the local, national and international situation, obviously without neglecting the entertainment and humor that it shows in each of its sections, where you will find; five sectors, News, Entertainment, Novels, Children and Specials

In News you can find all the informative editions of Red Uno at Notivisión Meridiano and Notivisión Central of Santa Cruz, La Paz and Cochabamba. You can not miss the analysis of the news events of each day in Que no me perse, and for the Aymara speakers our Aymara Newscast.

In entertainment you will find all the productions of Red Uno available as La Noche de la Gri, Bolivian Flavors, Bigote, Directo al Cora, Chichi Tecnolab and Gaby’s Diary.

If you couldn’t see a chapter of your favorite novel, in the Novels section you will find the most recent episodes of Hayat, Amar once again, Mrs. Facilet and her daughters, Los Briceño and Corazón de Madre.

Thinking of the little ones in the house, Red Uno Play brings the Adventures of Lady Bug and Migaphonesthe latter is the first children’s series dedicated to healthy eating.

In case you thought it was not enough, on our platform you will also find the Specials section where episodes of the podcasts of Don’t miss me are available, events such as Breathe Bolivia, the exclusive interview with the actress of the ‘Fast and Furious’ saga, Michelle Rodríguez and the most impressive landscapes in our country in ‘Tierra Nuestra’.

Visit Red Uno Play at www.reduno.com.bo/play to enjoy this new experience with the best of national television on our streaming platform.