Sports

Enjoy summer with the best music on Europa FM: Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas, Vicco and more

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 27 1 minute read

Friday, August 18

Is there a better summer plan than listening to the most popular songs while enjoying a cold drink? Europa FM brings you the best of songs that you simply cannot miss. Take a Musical Plunge!

The month of August has already crossed the equator and the heat continues unabated. You need the ultimate effort to tackle the high temperatures and enjoy the last phase of summer to the fullest. And a great way to achieve this is by listening to songs from that era.

xavi alfaro reviews some Most Played Songs, Write them down and start dancing!

‘Vagabundo’ – Sebastian Yatra, Manuel Turizzo & Beale

sebastian travel, manuel turizzo And bill They’re Already Our Favorite Latin Trio With Their Single Homeless, Summer is the ideal time to sing about love.

‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

Women empowerment has a name and this is it. Miley Cyrus. with her song flowersThe singer has shown us that we don’t need anyone to be happy.

‘Dance With You’ – The Black Eyed Peas and Daddy Yankee

we will have a great time together Black Eyed PeasAnd Daddy Yankee, A party night just isn’t the same if there’s no background sound dance with you,

‘Night Time’ – Vicco

And now it’s time to warm up to dance all night thank you Vicco, His nocturnal It’s already become an obvious summer theme.

‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ – David Guetta, Anne Marie and Koi Lerai

David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Koi Leray He gave us another one of the most played singles this summerbaby don’t hurt me Taking inspiration from classic Eurodance What is love From Haddaway.

Do you want more music recommendations from Xavi Alfaro? Next Friday we’ll be back with news on Europa FM.

Listen to your current hits and your all-time favorite songs on Europa FM!

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Tapestry to acquire Capri Holdings with Versace for $8.5 billion

1 week ago

“High School Musical: The Musical: Series 4”: Will Zac Efron & Vanessa Hudgens Appear? , Jason Earls | Ashley Tisdale | Lucas Grebel | Corbin Blue | Monique Coleman | DisneyPlus | , depor-play

1 week ago

If You’re a Shoe Lover You Must Watch These Documentaries

3 days ago

Rayados negotiates for Luis Chávez, while waiting for interest from EuropeMediotiempo

January 4, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button