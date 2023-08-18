Enjoy summer with the best music on Europa FM: Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas, Vicco and more

Is there a better summer plan than listening to the most popular songs while enjoying a cold drink? Europa FM brings you the best of songs that you simply cannot miss. Take a Musical Plunge!

The month of August has already crossed the equator and the heat continues unabated. You need the ultimate effort to tackle the high temperatures and enjoy the last phase of summer to the fullest. And a great way to achieve this is by listening to songs from that era.

xavi alfaro reviews some Most Played Songs, Write them down and start dancing!

‘Vagabundo’ – Sebastian Yatra, Manuel Turizzo & Beale

sebastian travel, manuel turizzo And bill They’re Already Our Favorite Latin Trio With Their Single Homeless, Summer is the ideal time to sing about love.

‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus

Women empowerment has a name and this is it. Miley Cyrus. with her song flowersThe singer has shown us that we don’t need anyone to be happy.

‘Dance With You’ – The Black Eyed Peas and Daddy Yankee

we will have a great time together Black Eyed PeasAnd Daddy Yankee, A party night just isn’t the same if there’s no background sound dance with you,

‘Night Time’ – Vicco

And now it’s time to warm up to dance all night thank you Vicco, His nocturnal It’s already become an obvious summer theme.

‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ – David Guetta, Anne Marie and Koi Lerai

David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Koi Leray He gave us another one of the most played singles this summerbaby don’t hurt me Taking inspiration from classic Eurodance What is love From Haddaway.

Do you want more music recommendations from Xavi Alfaro? Next Friday we’ll be back with news on Europa FM.

Listen to your current hits and your all-time favorite songs on Europa FM!