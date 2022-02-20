Enjoy the most romantic week of the year with Amazon Prime

We are fully in what is known worldwide as “the week of love”, and on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform, there is a lot of content on this subject. If Cupid had to choose to subscribe to one platform, it would, without a doubt, be on Amazon Prime.

We have prepared a ranking for you The best romantic movies available on Amazon Prime Video taking as a reference the scores given by the prestigious film website IMDb.

Best romantic movies available on the Platform:

The city of stars (La La Land) (8 points on IMDb).

Authentic treasure in the form of a movie starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Charade (7.9 points on IMDb).

1963 film with Audrey Hepburn, Cary Grant and Walter Matthau leading the cast.

a matter of time (7.8 points on IMDb).

Tim, a 21-year-old young man, learns an incredible family secret, he can relive any moment of his life to try to improve it.

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg (7.8 points on IMDb).

French film from 1964 with a spectacular Catherine Deneuve.

Midnight in Paris (7.7 points on IMDb).

Fantasy romantic comedy starring Owen Wilson and directed by Woody Allen.

The great love disease (7.5 points on IMDb).

Real comedy based on the relationship between a comedian born in Pakistan and a postgraduate student, who must put their love before the classic culture clash that exists between the two.

Adam’s rib (7.5 points on IMDb).

A marriage of lawyers must face each other as prosecutor and defender in the same case. 1949 classic directed by George Cukor and starring Spencer Tracy and Katherine Hepburn.

Italian wedding (7.5 points on IMDb).

Sophia Loren and Marcello Mastroianni, the eternal Italian couple, star in this romantic comedy by Vittorio de Sica shot in 2001.

Marcello Mastroianni and Sophia Loren in a scene from Marriage Italian Style, by Vittorio de Sicca. Source: Prime Video

The strange love of Martha Ivers (7.4 points on IMDb).

1946 film with Barbara Stanwyck. Martha and Walter’s marriage is linked to a terrible secret, which is in danger with the arrival in the city of Sam, a friend of both.

revolutionary road (7.3 points on IMDb).

Young Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet will risk everything to achieve their dreams.

the red squirrel (7.2 points on IMDb).

Spanish film directed by Julio Medem and starring Nancho Novo, Emma Suárez and many other talents of our cinema.

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (7.1 points on IMDb).

Scarlett Johansson, Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz and the usual top-class cast of Woody Allen productions.

shakespeare in love (7.1 points on IMDb).

The precocious talent William Shakespeare must break with the misfortune that is going through his career as a writer.

lore (7.1 points on IMDb).

Drama inspired by the Germany of 1945, just after the war. Some children must travel 900 km. to reunite with her grandmother, since her parents, members of the SS, have been captured by the allied troops.

We will also recommend a couple of romantic series that you will find on Amazon Prime Video in case you are one of those who prefer to delve deeper into the stories and mark a marathon.

modern love (8 points on IMDb), a dramatic comedy about extraordinary true love stories, from the famous New York Times column “Modern Love”

Grey’s Anatomy (7.5 points on IMDb), already known by many, recounts the experiences of the staff of a Seattle hospital. For many seasons, we will see the evolution of the characters and how they combine their professional and personal lives.

