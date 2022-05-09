Enjoy These Disaster Movies on Netflix

Apocalyptic situations are not to be experienced first hand, but to be seen from the sofa; Netflix abounds with many movies alluding to this topic.

On the other hand, these tapes that we will show you next are dramatizations of other types of natural disasters, one of them based on real events.

Also, in this you will find various titles that will be to your liking if you sympathize with this type of tape or rather, if you have enough heart to see them.

In the same way, most of these suggestions are entirely linked to fiction, so there is nothing to fear on that part.

«extinction»

When Peter, a family man, begins to have terrifying nightmares about the apocalypse, his wife and friends begin to think he is crazy and suggest that he seek professional help, however, the guy was right and the worst ends up happening.

It is about a relentless alien invasion that will make the earthlings dance pegao’, but the visions of the main character could change the course of history.

“War of the Worlds”

A true classic of American cinema that combines science fiction with suspense at the hands of the direction of Steven Spielberg; It is based on a novel of the same name from 1898. Although it is not an original Netflix title, the service did not miss the opportunity to include it, surely due to its popularity.

Also, this time our planet will also be besieged by a sinister extraterrestrial threat that is determined to end everything in its path, so Ray Ferrier, character in charge of Tom Cruise, will be forced to protect the life of his, but especially his little Rachel, played by Dakota Fanning.

“The impossible”

This film is based on a true story, it is about a Spanish family that was vacationing in Thailand in 2004 when suddenly they find themselves in the middle of a total disaster, when they are hit by a tsunami and must go through an odyssey to get back together. The plot focuses on the before and after of the catastrophic events from the point of view of the family, who in fiction have the surname Bennett.

The 2012 dramatization is available on Netflix and is highly emotional, moving, but also uplifting. It deals with the value of family and helping without expecting anything in return. This time the cast is headed by Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor and Tom Holland.

It is important to mention that this was the film debut of the extremely talented interpreter of Spider-Man.

“Don’t Look Up”

This enticing title is a Netflix original, a satire that will amuse while at the same time making a huge impact on everyone who sees it.

Astronomers Kate Dibiasky and Randall Mindy unexpectedly travel to the White House to warn the president of the United States that, in a few months, a meteorite will destroy planet Earth. From that moment on, they try to warn humanity of the coming danger through the media. And since then, they are ridiculed and questioned all over the world. Despite their insistence, no one will believe them until it’s too late.

The Adam McKay-directed film has an elite Hollywood cast, and even famous singers; are also on board this exciting plot. Jennifer LawrenceLeonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett and Ariana Grande are part of the cast.

“World War Z”

In this movie we will see Brad Pitt being a daddy dedicated to protecting his family. And it is that in this plot he will play Gerry Lane, a man who will do everything in his power to stop a zombie pandemic.

After leaving his wife and two daughters in a safe place, Lane will join the US Army to travel the world and find a solution to the problem.