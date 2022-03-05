Enjoy these premieres on Netflix this weekend

Netflixevery weekend it renews its catalog and adds new series and movies of all genres and from different parts of the world so that its subscribers never run out of anything to watch.

For this reason, we present you some titles that you will be able to see this weekend, since they are the outstanding premieres of Netflix that you cannot miss this weekend.

Winston Cooper, Joe Dempsie, Omari Hardwick, among others, they present their new films through a streaming platform:.

the unhappy

Dutch film from 2021 that is now available on Netflix. “Leyla, a heartbroken and unemployed thirtysomething, decides to reinvent herself and seek her happiness while her family is determined to find her a boyfriend,” says the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Daria Bukvic and stars Maryam Hassouni, Nasrdin Dchar, Vincent Banic, Soundos El Ahmadi, Rachida Iaallala, Najib Amhali, among others. It has a duration of 94 minutes.

weekend in croatia

A 2021 thriller available on Netflix:

“Young mother Beth falls into a rut. Newly single Kate longs to party. This trip is perfect for letting loose, but things take a tragic turn,” says the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Kim Farrant and stars Leighton Meester, Luke Norris, Christina Ulfsparre, Amar Bukvic and Ziad Bakri. It has a duration of 91 minutes.

"When a visit to the mall ends in violence, a young woman discovers an unknown side of her mother," says the synopsis of the series.

Intrigue series whose first season of 8 episodes is available on Netflix. “When a visit to the mall ends in violence, a young woman discovers an unknown side of her mother,” says the synopsis of the series.

The series was directed by Minkie Spiro and stars Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote, Jessica Barden, Nicholas Burton,

the invisible thread

Italian film of 2022 that arrived this Friday on Netflix. “A teenage son with two parents makes a documentary about them, but a plot twist in the real life of his family surprises him,” says the film’s synopsis.

The film was directed by Marco Simon Puccioni and stars Filippo Timi, Francesco Scianna, Francesco Gheghi, Giulia Maenza, Jodhi May, Valentina Cervi, Emanuele Maria Di Stefano, among others. It has a duration of 90 minutes.

Turkish series whose first season of 8 episodes is now available on Netflix. In a historic hotel in Istanbul, a journalist unexpectedly travels back in time and must stop a plot that could change the fate of modern Turkey.

The series stars Hazal Kaya, Selahattin Pasali, James Chalmers, Clare Louise Frost, Jordan J Gallagher, Yasemin Szawlowski, and Yasemin Sannino.

