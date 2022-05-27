Enjoy UFO movies before they knock on your door

Last Tuesday, May 17, the Congress of the United States of America held a public hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP, for its acronym in English). The acronym by which what was previously called UFO (unidentified flying object) is now known.

This is a unique step forward in history to openly investigate cases of sightings, especially by the military, of ships and/or objects never seen before on planet Earth.

In said hearing, things were said such as that the number of UFO sightings registered by the United States government near government properties is increasing, which is perhaps the reason why they want to leave behind the stigma that it meant for the military who lived a event, let’s call it, paranormal, inform their superiors of it. What is intended now is that anyone who detects something strange reports it without fear and immediately, because America’s national security may be compromised, but by whom? “Unidentified aerial phenomena are a potential threat to national security and should be treated that way,” said Rep. André Carson of Indiana, the Democratic lawmaker who called the hearing.

We have learned thanks to this public hearing, where, by the way, the juiciest part of the matter has been kept secret to deal with it behind closed doors, that Japan has a committee similar to the American one in charge of investigating similar phenomena in its territory.

Currently and according to what has been publicly stated, More than 400 reports of strange sightings on North American soil are being studied. Is it a new technology? If so, is he from another country or… from another planet?

The cinema has been in charge of bringing us closer to beings from other planets for years, sometimes with the aim of helping humanity (Ultimatum on Earth, 1951) and others, the most numerous, with the intention of destroying us (The enigma of another world, 1951; the Alien saga (from 1979 to 2017), Independence Day, 1996; or The War of the Worlds, 2005).

Let’s see what cinema has taught us about aliens in 8 essential films:

Ultimatum on Earth (1951)

Directed by Robert Wise who, throughout his career, explored numerous cinematographic genres: fantastic cinema with The Panther Woman in 1944; terror with The Body Snatcher in 1945; the western in Blood on the Moon in 1948; science fiction with Ultimatum to Earth in 1951, The Andromeda Strain in 1971 or Star Trek in 1979; the war drama Torpedo in 1958; the musical with the legendary West Side Story in 1961 and Smiles and Tears in 65′; the romantic drama in Two People in 1973 and a long etcetera.

In Ultimatum on Earth, later made a remake in 2008 with Keanu Reeves as the alien who comes to Earth to warn us about the consequences of violence, the alien has a humanoid body and is accompanied by some giant robots that act as planetary police whose purpose is to safeguard all the planets from the sources of violence, under penalty of being violently destroyed if the inhabitants of said planets are not peaceful. All very peaceful.

The Riddle of Another World (1951)

In 1982, John Carpenter directed the remake of this work under the title of The thingwhose original was done by Christina Nyby and Howard Hawks. On this occasion, the visitor also has a humanoid shape, although his head is more square and has sharp claws on hands. We do not get to know exactly the intentions of this alien who does not say a word throughout the film and yes, rather, growls. But what is clear is that he is not friendly. This movie that mixes horror with science fiction sends a warning to the viewer: “Keep watchful to heaven”says the final sentence of the film pronounced by the actor Douglas Spencer, who plays a journalist, narrating the chronicle of the events experienced.

Thus, vigilantes, it is like seventy years after this film the United States Government wants its military to remain. And the truth is that many across the planet have remained vigilant over the years.

Terror in Space (1965)

The italians did not want to be left behind in this alien film and under the direction of mario brava whose filmography is full of horror movies, took us into space to see a group of astronauts suffer who, while investigating the fictional planet Aura, came across a strange force that began to control their bodies and forced them to carry out acts Against his will.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

and then it came steven spielberg and his magnificent extraterrestrial cinematic masterpiece. Not surprisingly, the director was advised by Jacques Valleeone of the most relevant ufologists and astronomers of the 20th and 21st centuries who has worked for NASA developing the first computerized map of the planet Mars, as well as being one of the first to participate in artificial intelligence work.

In this film we will see the aliens, not in humanoid form, but as the beings that would dominate the screen from then on: aliens of small stature, without hair, long arms and bulging eyes. Very similar to what the well-known Roswell accident in New Mexico, in 1947, already showed us.

Spielberg delved further into the typology of these beings with another of his masterpieces.

E.T. (1982)

Anyone who hasn’t seen ET doesn’t deserve my respect. And now, let’s continue.

One of the best science fiction and fantasy movies in the history of cinema. A family film where friendship, regardless of where we come from or where we are going, is the key to saving that little alien who is abandoned on Earth when his ship returns to his planet, forgetting about him.

The War of the Worlds (2005)

Spielberg himself became less tender with the adaptation of the novel by H. G. Wells where some aliens invade Earth and their purpose is to destroy human beings. Super entertainment with a Tom Cruise dedicated to the cause of saving his daughter, a young Dakota Fanning.

Contact (1997)

One of the most philosophical films about beings from other planets that we can find is Contact, directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Jodie Foster She is the scientist who discovers a signal from space that contains, in turn, the instructions to build a spaceship that will allow a human being to travel to the planet of the authors of the message. The film adapts the novel by carl sagananother of the greatest in astrophysics, of the same title, where a debate is invited on whether the existence of God, by itself, can explain the existence of the Universe and of the human being, including his evolution through life, or if it is the laws of physics and scientific knowledge that can provide the answers we expect.

Foster perfectly reflects this struggle between the different beliefs throughout the film: a scientist who does not believe in God but who experiences an amazingly inexplicable event from the point of view of science and with deep spiritual connotations on her 18-hour journey to a distant planet.

The Arrival (2016)

Denis Villeneuve gets fully involved in directing the adaptation of the novella by Ted Chiang, The Story of Your Life (1998), which narrates the encounter of the human being with an alien civilization. How do we communicate with them? What is most striking about this film is precisely the linguistic work of learning that is carried out by the role played by Amy Adams. But what encompasses this interesting story is a question: would you change something in your life if you knew what was going to happen? Would you want to live it as you are predestined to live it or would you make other decisions? Once again, science fiction and philosophy are intertwined and it is that thinking about new worlds and other civilizations has a lot to do with reflection on the human being and the universe.

Signs (2002) by M. Night Shyamalan, Super 8 (2011) by JJ Abrams, District 9 (2009) by Neill Blomkamp are some of the other films mentioned where the alien phenomenon is more present, for better or for worse. Not to mention Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) by Philip Kaufman, an adaptation of the novel by Jack Finney, and that has nothing to do with that other invasion of bodies by aliens that journalist JJ Benítez told us about in his book Ricky B. (1997).

Enjoy the UFO movies before they knock on your door. We will not know with what intentions they will do it. @reviews in @worldwide