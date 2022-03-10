Enjoying time in the company of others is key to achieving well-being

Sometimes being alone for a day or even for a few hours provides us with a calm and peace that, apparently, can be very beneficial for our personal well-being.

However, when we share quality time with those we love the most, we also feel very good and very comfortable with ourselves.

Then,we enjoy more weather when we are alone or when we are in company from other persons?

According to a new study carried out by different researchers from Bar-Ilan University in Israel, there is an element in daily social interactions that is key to our well-being.

Is it more beneficial to be alone or in company?

Scientists knew that having stable social relationships with people we get along with is beneficial in leading a person towards welfare.

However, they did not fully understand the effects of daily social interactions or time spent alone on momentary feelings of happiness.

Therefore, the study, which has been published in the journal Journal of Happiness Studiessuggests that the sense of choice to be with others or to be alone “It is a central factor that shapes our feelings in these contexts.”

In this way, research suggests that moments with others may be more beneficial than alone, since experiences with other people are more intense.

Spending time in company by choice is very beneficial

To carry out the research, which was led by Dr. Liad Uziel, from the Department of Psychology at Bar-Ilan University, and Dr. Tomer Schmidt-Barad, a postdoc from the Peres Academic Center, two studies were conducted.

On the one hand, an experiment was carried out that manipulated social context and choice state, and on the other hand, a ten-day experience sampling study was carried out, which explored these variables in real-life settings.

Within the experience sampling study, we selected 155 students. All of them reported three times a day for ten consecutive days about the social experiences they carried out.

They were asked to report on social status, whether they were in this situation by choice or not, and on the feelings they experienced. Of the 4,200 reports that were received and analyzed, people were with other people 60% of the time and alone 40% of their time. In addition, 64% were in these situations by their own choice and 36% by the choice of others.

In this way, this indicates that, of all the participants, a third experienced experiences alone or accompanied, but that they did not choose.

In addition, the data shows that the participants felt greater satisfaction and happiness being in company of others than being alone, although there were great variations in the group of people who were in company.

The results indicate that the highest degree of happiness was felt in the company of others by choicebut the lowest degree of happiness was experienced in people who were accompanied, but had not been by choice.

For people who were lonely, their happiness also varied on whether they were lonely due to their own choice.

In short, these results corroborate an old investigation by Dr. Uziel, in which he stated “that social situations intensify emotionswhile being alone is related to calmer emotions and a more relaxed overall experience.”

Dr. Uziel concludes that choice is essential to obtain well-being, either being alone, or being in company. However, being accompanied by your own choice further improves the feeling of well-being and happiness.





read also

Maria Casas





read also

Rachel Saez





read also

Editorial Vidae