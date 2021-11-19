Enlarged liver diet

The liver it is a very important organ that performs the fundamental function of purifying our body of harmful substances. The liver in particular is able to dispose of metabolic residues, pesticides, alcohol, caffeine and drugs. But this can happen if we follow one healthy and proper diet which therefore contributes to maintaining the liver as such. If, on the other hand, we follow a diet rich in saturated fats and fried foods and low in fruit and vegetables, the liver will inevitably suffer and sooner or later it will present the bill. In the case of overweight and obesity, the liver cells can “fill with fat” over the years. In this case we speak of hepatic steatosis, more commonly known as “fat liver”. Other conditions predisposing to the fat liver are type 2 diabetes and high triglyceride levels. Fatty liver can present as a symptom some fatigue or a slight discomfort in the belly, so to arrive at the diagnosis it is necessary to visit the doctor and blood tests.

Liver health foods

There are foods that promote the detoxification work done by the liver.

Garlic And onions. They contain sulfur-based compounds that make it easier for the liver to get rid of harmful substances, making them more easily eliminated in the urine.





Drink in the morning a glass a squeeze of lemon in a glass of hot water in addition to purifying the liver, stomach and intestines and promoting peristalsis, it stimulates the production of bile, thus favoring the digestive process.

Cruciferous vegetables then green light to broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, Brussels sprouts which in addition to promoting detoxification of the liver, are able to neutralize toxins, such as nitrosamines found for example in cigarette smoke and aflatoxin which is instead present in peanuts.

Artichokes And spinach they increase the production of bile which facilitates the elimination of toxins and dangerous microorganisms through the intestine. The green salad with a bitter taste has the same function, such as endive chicory lettuce.

There fruit, in particular apples contain pectin which binds to heavy metals and facilitates their elimination. The antioxidant fruit therefore blueberries, blackberries, oranges, raspberries, strawberries, plums, grapefruits, pears, are useful for the health of the liver because they protect this organ from free radicals.

The egg they help the liver to eliminate toxins thanks to the presence of sulfur amino acids.

Foods rich in glutathione are also important because glutathione binds to heavy metals, promoting their elimination. Papaya and avocado are rich in it, exotic fruits that have been increasingly present on our tables for some years, watermelon, asparagus and broccoli.

The fish, especially salmon, cod, mackerel, sardines, is rich in omega-3s and therefore helps the liver in lipid metabolism.

Instead, they interfere with the liver function and therefore the consumption of saturated fats found in sausages and fatty cheeses, fries and simple sugars, therefore sugary drinks, sweet candies and cakes will be reduced. In particular, alcohol consumption will be limited if not eliminated, which can trigger important damage to this organ which is so precious for our health.