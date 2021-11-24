Ennio Doris, founder of Banca Mediolanum, died. Berlusconi: ‘We will miss him’ – Economy

Ennio Doris, founder and honorary president of Banca Mediolanum passed away last night. The announcement was made by his wife Lina Tombolato and their children Sara and Massimo, who “in these days of mourning” wish to “maintain strict confidentiality”, which they ask everyone to “want to respect”. The employees and collaborators of the group, reads a note, “gather together and participate around the Doris family and, with enormous emotion, pay homage to Ennio Doris, a great man and extraordinary entrepreneur”.

Ennio Doris was born in Tombolo (Padua) on 3 July 1940. “For over 40 years – reads a note – he was the undisputed protagonist of great Italian finance as well as an entrepreneur, banker and founder of Banca Mediolanum, one of the most important companies of the national banking scene also present in Spain, Germany and Ireland “. Married since 1966 to Lina Tombolato, Doris leaves her children Massimo and Sara and 7 grandchildren: Agnese, Alberto, Anna, Aqua, Davide, Luna Chiara and Sara Viola. In 1992 he was awarded the honor of officer of the Order of Merit of the Republic and in 2002 that of Cavaliere del Lavoro. Also in 2002 he obtained an honorary master’s degree in Banking and Finance from the Cuoa Foundation.

From 2000 to 2012 Doris was a director of Mediobanca and Banca Esperia. From 1996 CEO of the Mediolanum holding until 2015, the year of the merger by incorporation into Banca Mediolanum. Until last November 3, Doris held the position of chairman of Banca Mediolanum, to become honorary chairman following a shareholders’ resolution. Doris was also honorary president of the Mediolanum Onlus Foundation.

In February 1982, after a meeting in Portofino with Silvio Berlusconi and with the “entrepreneurial and logistical support of the Fininvest Group”, Ennio Doris founded Programma Italia, the first network of global consultants in the savings sector, with the idea of ​​”becoming the reference point of the Italian family for savings “. Three years later Mediolanum Spa was born, the holding company to which all the companies of the Group belong. A reorganization that allowed the companies with the highest capitalization to be listed on the Stock Exchange in 1996 and, in 1998, to enter the then Mib30 index. In 1997, Programma Italia becomes Banca Mediolanum.

“Ennio Doris left us. A great man, a great entrepreneur, a great patriot, a great Italian“So Silvio Berlusconi in a note of condolence for the death of Ennio Doris.” A generous man, selfless, always attentive to others, always close to those in need. We will miss him very much, I will miss him very much. To Massimo, to Sara, to Lina my closeness and all my affection “.

“We will miss Ennio Doris’ altruism, long-term vision and managerial skills combined with great humanity and empathy towards others. A message of sincere condolence to the family in the certainty that the good seeds planted by Ennio Doris will be able to germinate and reproduce. “. This was stated by the MEP of the Democratic Party Alessandra Moretti.

The famous spot