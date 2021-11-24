Ennio Doris. On the saddest day, the greatest lesson. Hi President

Ennio Doris.

This night he became immortal.

Ennio Doris is one of those “THOSE WHO MAKE THINGS HAPPEN” they are the ones who are not only writing history, but are directing it, shaping it, modifying it. He is one of those who can change things, one of those who… Ennio Doris will always be a special man. A giant. One of those who have changed and will change history. From him I learned the “Logic of Optimism”, being pessimistic he always says, it brings only negative energy and it is not worthwhile to suffer it. From him I learned what it means to be a man come on unshakable values. Not that he wasn’t aware of life’s objective difficulties but he was always there to tell you that the love, Love with the Capital A, always wins. Knowing the relationship he has with his wife Lina, whom I embrace with all the affection I have for her, I’m sure we all wanted and would like to live one love story like theirs.

“There is also Tomorrow” it is the guiding philosophy of his life. It is knowing that even in times of difficulty there is always something positive to look at.

One day he said to me: “Leo, remember that the best way to be selfish is to be selfless”.

If you give, if you are willing to give, everything will always come back to you with interest.

Another day, just as she was telling me about a part of her life to write, we were interrupted by Serenella. A phone call passed him, then another, then another. There were six within a few minutes. Six calls with the same tone. Requests for help.

Help for a child, for a particular recommendation. When he put the phone down for the sixth time, I looked at him and said: “How are you doing? You will receive a lot of them every day… “.

He didn’t get upset for a moment, then looking me straight in the eye he replied: “Do you want to know how I do Leopoldo? I’ve helped many in my life. – then added – as a boy I lived an uncomfortable life, certainly not rich, on the contrary. But it was a life full of love. Our parents have never made us lack love. But you don’t live on love alone. And if I had had someone who had given us a hand in those difficult moments, maybe my life, my sister’s would have been different … “.

What to add more?

A story. I want to give you the most particular story of all that begins where the book ends and becomes a mantra for everyone. A story that makes us understand the strength that Ennio Doris has given to his life and to that of many who have known and loved him.

The story starts here ..

I’m not afraid.