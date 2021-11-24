Ennio Doris. On the saddest day, the greatest lesson. Hi President
Ennio Doris.
This night he became immortal.
Ennio Doris is one of those “THOSE WHO MAKE THINGS HAPPEN” they are the ones who are not only writing history, but are directing it, shaping it, modifying it. He is one of those who can change things, one of those who… Ennio Doris will always be a special man. A giant. One of those who have changed and will change history. From him I learned the “Logic of Optimism”, being pessimistic he always says, it brings only negative energy and it is not worthwhile to suffer it. From him I learned what it means to be a man come on unshakable values. Not that he wasn’t aware of life’s objective difficulties but he was always there to tell you that the love, Love with the Capital A, always wins. Knowing the relationship he has with his wife Lina, whom I embrace with all the affection I have for her, I’m sure we all wanted and would like to live one love story like theirs.
“There is also Tomorrow” it is the guiding philosophy of his life. It is knowing that even in times of difficulty there is always something positive to look at.
One day he said to me: “Leo, remember that the best way to be selfish is to be selfless”.
If you give, if you are willing to give, everything will always come back to you with interest.
Another day, just as she was telling me about a part of her life to write, we were interrupted by Serenella. A phone call passed him, then another, then another. There were six within a few minutes. Six calls with the same tone. Requests for help.
Help for a child, for a particular recommendation. When he put the phone down for the sixth time, I looked at him and said: “How are you doing? You will receive a lot of them every day… “.
He didn’t get upset for a moment, then looking me straight in the eye he replied: “Do you want to know how I do Leopoldo? I’ve helped many in my life. – then added – as a boy I lived an uncomfortable life, certainly not rich, on the contrary. But it was a life full of love. Our parents have never made us lack love. But you don’t live on love alone. And if I had had someone who had given us a hand in those difficult moments, maybe my life, my sister’s would have been different … “.
What to add more?
A story. I want to give you the most particular story of all that begins where the book ends and becomes a mantra for everyone. A story that makes us understand the strength that Ennio Doris has given to his life and to that of many who have known and loved him.
The story starts here ..
I’m not afraid.
I’m not afraid, because I know that “There is also tomorrow”. “I am not afraid” because I am aware. I know that the night will be followed by the day, that after the summer the winter will return, but that in winter nature is preparing to blossom again. in the thousand colors of spring.
I’m not afraid because I know that as long as there is life, “There is also tomorrow”.
And as I believe, I firmly believe in something greater than us, I know that there will always be life and, if there will always be life, there will also be a tomorrow in which to continue to hope, for which it will be worth living, fully living every moment of our existence.
It is March 9, 2009.
Almost six months had now passed since the failure of Lehman Brothers. Terrible. The markets had plummeted and each day hit lows that no one would even dare to imagine. With the stock indices, the sense of confidence of investors and savers precipitated, but also that of many professionals.
As I had imagined, the failure of one of the largest American banks had done the international economy had overflowed and the jolt had been so strong that now even the vase itself was in danger of breaking. I had tried to support my men in every way, in the hope that even the customers could have the right support in such a delicate moment.
From corporate TV we continued to broadcast systematically only positive news: we had to face, in some way counter the climate of strong negativity that reigned among experts in the sector and beyond. We met customers in thousands of events organized in all Italian cities, our Marketing studied every useful initiative to convey our positivity message. we were the only voice out of the chorus and many looked at us as if we were crazy: it was my story repeating itself.
Instead we were simply aware that the world would not end and we wanted to make sure that others would also be convinced, our customers first and foremost, we wanted them to take advantage of such a favorable market moment: such low prices represented investment opportunities that would not easily reappear in the financial history of each of us.
However, however much our voice was strong, it was covered by chaos around us, many of my financial advisors, my family bankers, were beginning to show their side to psychological fatigue: it was not easy to fight against everything and everyone and yet I knew that sooner or later it would end.
When does the descent begin?
It’s like riding a bicycle uphill along a narrow mountain road. You go through a bend, then another and not being able to see the top, every curve of the serpentine that climbs along the wall to overcome the slope becomes an increasingly difficult obstacle to overcome. Many give up, some very soon. Others even closer to the last bend, unaware that just after that last bend in those last meters, the descent would begin.
They just didn’t know, they did not know that a few more meters and the effort for all that effort would be over, I had already covered that climb more than once, I knew every curve by heart, so I did not lose heart and tried to instill courage in mine, supporting him in every way.
March 9, 2009
It was also the day of our National Convention. Never as on that day did my kids need to be encouraged. I had to find a way to communicate in a strong way what I thought, what I always believed in. The Assago forum was packed. The air we breathed revealed a false optimism: everyone’s minds, even my closest collaborators, were now marked by months of unspeakable difficulties of battles against windmills.
In the dressing room, waiting to start, I was looking for the right words to use, a simple message. I had everything prepared in every detail. As I reached the last ring of the Forum, thousands of circular cushions, typical of a stadium, were distributed among the audience. A simple and clear message this time we needed …
The lights went out and the only lighthouse on framed my entrance into the room. I also had one of those pillows in my hands. I lifted it straight up, inviting everyone to do the same. I started walking towards the stage shouting to the audience my simple, clear message, the same one that I had written on each of those cushions: I’M NOT AFRAID
I repeated it incessantly with every step of my voice
I’m not afraid
it became a collective mantra against worries, rain and clouds.
And the effect was immediate. the clouds really drifted away.
I am not afraid, I am not afraid.
While we were all chasing away our ghosts, I got the impression that even outside the Forum people were saying the same, identical words. Since that day, financial indices around the world have started to rise again. Precisely that 9 March 2009 was the day when the bottom was reached before leaving again. A case?
I like to think that perhaps our message went beyond the walls that surrounded us, overcoming them and reaching with its disruptive force, with its disarming simplicity as many people as possible. “I’m not afraid” became a message of extraordinary optimism, of breaking with the darkness that had marked those terrible days, helping everyone to look ahead, finally with confidence. Since that day my bank has grown at a dizzying pace, establishing itself as one of the most solid and important companies on the national scene. With me, all those who believed in me.
As far as I’m concerned, I still don’t believe in coincidences, especially when they are too many to be such, when they pretend to describe an extraordinary plan like that of my life.
A simple message. A message that Massimo and Sara (I hug you tightly) have already extraordinarily demonstrated that they know how to transfer with the same intensity.
Ennio Doris. It is a simple message, but strong enough to transform the world. A man who first of all changed his life and that of all the people who were close to him. Thousands. Those who intercepted its trajectory for even a few minutes were lucky enough to be influenced by it. In these moments of extreme emotional confusion, a thousand images chase each other. Every now and then they stop on his face that scans the horizon capable of reading every thin line that composes it as only the great can do. Hi President.
Leopoldo Gasbarro November 24, 2021