Enock Balotelli marries his Giorgia. Super Mario witness

Enock Balotelli marries. He is ready to say yes to his Giorgia and start a family. Stork coming? Work in progress . “I want two children – Mio Balotelli’s younger brother confessed to Chi with a lot of exclusive photos – And if one is male I won’t call him Mario because one is enough, which is not temperamentally easy …”.

MORE INFORMATION

A love story that with Giorgia Migliorati Novello started two years ago, after many years of beautiful friendship. A marriage proposal that came with a dream party which of course also Super Mario participated in.

«For some time I had been harboring the idea of ​​asking my partner for a hand. At first I thought of an intimate thing between us, but I wanted it to remain a festive memory and so we went wild … “

And so Enock organized a surprise party and while «we were posing for a photo I broke away from her, our song, by Bruno Mars, started, and all our family members appeared. I looked like a happy madman, I danced, and she still didn’t understand, then I knelt and tac, very bad figure ».

A bad figure due to emotion and so «when I gave her the ring, I didn’t realize it was the other way around. It was done now. Giorgia didn’t even let me make the proposal, she immediately told me: “Yes, I want it”. He had to go like this and it was wonderful ».

But before letting his beloved know, it was touched to communicate it to Mario. ‘His first reaction? She has been asking for it three times, thinking it was a joke. Then I looked at him fixedly and said: “Mario, it’s true”. And he, moved, hugged me and let himself go saying that he was happy, that I grew up, that this is the right time. He was proud of me. Immediately after I told him that he will be the best man, the first name is he, I love my brother ».

The yes will arrive in June next year, probably in a villa near Como, then «we will have a party in Ghana where only Giorgia and I will go. My parents care. “

Now Enock lives and plays in Turkey, but he imagines his future in Italy, in Brescia, «that’s where our family will be formed. I love children, but it’s one thing to play with your grandchildren, it’s another to grow the blood of your blood. I hope to give them what I did not have. My childhood was not easy, but I will not fail to smile for them ».