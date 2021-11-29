Enola Holmes 2: Henry Cavill confirms the end of the shooting

Henry Cavill confirmed, with a video on Instagram, to have completed the filming of Enola Holmes 2. The first film, released in September 2020, was a huge success for Netflix.

The film is based on the novels series The Enola Holmes Mysteries from Nancy Springer. The protagonist is Enola Holmes (Millie Bobby Brown), teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes, who embarks on an adventurous journey in search of his missing mother (Helena Bonham Carter).

The Sherlock Holmes interpreted by Henry Cavill, is a supportive older brother who recognizes the intelligence of Enola. When considering becoming his legal guardian, Sherlock he decides to leave her alone, he has faith in the path that she will create. Sherlock Holmes, in the various adaptations, has also been interpreted by Robert Downey Jr. to the cinema and from Benedict Cumberbatch on TV.

Cavill, in the Instagram post, said he finished his last day of shooting during a training session. The actor encouraged his fans to do the same.

Enola Holmes showed very few interactions between the Sherlock and Enola. However, fans may, in the future, see other elements of the classic iconography of Sherlock Holmes, such as the introduction of longtime partner, Dr. John Watson.

At the moment, there is no official news from Netflix on a possible release date of Enola Holmes 2.

