Enola Holmes 2 premieres trailer starring Millie Bobby Brown

A woman has disappeared and it is the task of Enola Holmes (played by Millie Bobby Brown) know his whereabouts. For this task, he turns to his famous older brother Sherlock (played by henry cavill), who will be able to help her in her search. Based on the books of Nancy Springerin this sequel to the 2020 film We will see how young Enola seeks to break into the world of detectives with her own agency in 19th-century London..

Enola Holmes 2 It also features performances by Helena Bonham Carter, David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster Y It can be seen on Netflix from November 4. The main role will not be the only one that Brown will monopolize, since she also serves as producer of the film directed by Henry Bradbeer and written by Jack Thorn -the creative duo of the predecessor-.

Enola Holmes 2. Photo: Alex Bailey/Netflix.

The official synopsis reads (via FilmaAffinity):

“After the success of her first case, Enola Holmes follows in the footsteps of her popular brother, Sherlock, by opening her own agency, discovering that life as a female detective for hire isn’t as easy as it seems. Resigned to accept reality as an adult and about to close the deal, a penniless young matchgirl offers Enola her first official job: find her missing sister. However, this case turns out to be far more puzzling than expected, thrusting Enola into a dangerous new world: from London’s sinister factories and colorful music halls to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must enlist the help of her friends – and Sherlock himself – to unravel the mystery of her.”

Regarding the film released in 2020, the actress had confessed that she really did not think it would be as successful as it was: “Of course, it resonated a lot with me, that’s why I did it. I thought: ‘There is so much potential here.’ But I didn’t realize how much potential. People like Blake Lively sent me messages saying, ‘My daughter wants to be Enola Holmes.’ I began to understand how much she resonated with everyone else.”

You can see the trailer of Enola Holmes 2 next: