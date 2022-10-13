‘Enola Holmes 2’ releases a new trailer

Narrating the story of Enola Holmes who is given the task of looking for a missing woman, also resorting to his older brother, sherlock (Henry Cavill)comes this sequel to the 2020 film of the same name. Based on the books by Nancy Springer, In this part of the story we will see how this young woman seeks a place in the world of detectives in a 19th century London.

This production that arrives on November 4 on the streaming platform under the direction of Harry Bradbeeralso has a cast made up of Helena Bonham Carter, David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster. Millie Bobby Brown, for her part, in addition to embodying Enola, she also works as a producer of the film.

When the film was released, the actress stated, “Of course, it resonated with me a lot, that’s why I did it. I thought, ‘There’s so much potential here. But I didn’t realize how much potential. People like Blake Lively sent me messages saying, ‘My daughter wants to be Enola Holmes.’ I began to understand how much she resonated with everyone else.”

For his part, Bradbeer announced that this will be a story “more crude” and will be focused on “girls working class in a working class world,” where Enola will face the complex process of becoming an adult.