‘Enola Holmes 3’ in the works at Netflix

A third enola holmes The film is in development on Netflix.

The streamer’s head of films Scott Stuber has revealed that another film starring their “homegrown star” Millie Bobby Brown as Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister is in the works.

Speaking to Collider, Stuber said: “You know, he’s a great homegrown star for us. I mean, obviously, stranger things It’s a big deal for us, and it’s a huge thing to see her grow as an actress.

He continued: “Then, getting that character right. Holmes IP is strangely elastic. Obviously, Warner Bros. has done an incredible job with Downey and Jude Law, so the idea that we can expand on that IP with them is exciting. So, we’re working on a script to try to achieve that. But yes, Akanksha. “I’d like to do another one.”

Millie expressed hope that a third film would be made as she would like to play a role in the 2020 mystery spy film and the 2022 sequel.

The 19-year-old star said: “Obviously. I also hope the same. “I love Enola, and I know that, now, people are so invested in the character and the storyline, and I can only hope that Netflix once again provides that belief and opportunity.”

Millie worked as a producer on both films and joked that the only “diva” on set was the coronavirus as production took place during the pandemic.

“Thank God I have been able to work with amazing people,” he said. There isn’t a single person on that set who ever acts. Luckily we work with real actors and real professionals, so we’re never affected by that issue. The only big diva is Covid who just comes and attacks our sets. That’s the only thing we faced. Additionally, no actors were harmed in the making of this film.