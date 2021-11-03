Enorau Defender S, the four-wheel drive ebike (from 3,000 euros)

Some time ago we told you about the E-Cells Super Monarch Crown AWD 1500 a pedal assisted bicycle… with all-wheel drive. Now let’s get back to the subject because another 2×2 ebike is entering the market, we are talking about the Enorau Defender S: it has four-wheel drive, 1,500 watts of power and is made in America.

To push the bike there are two electric motors positioned in the wheel hubs. The thrusters are produced by Bafang, a Chinese company specializing in the sector, and each is capable of delivering a power of 750 watts, for a total of 1,500 watts. This ebike is a product, therefore, that in Europe will not be able to circulate on roads open to traffic, as currently in the Old Continent every electric bike that exceeds, even by a single watt, the 250 w of motor is considered not up to standard, and it would require a license, stamp duty, insurance and license plate. The double engine calls and mounts the double battery: the two accumulators are Samsung 14 Ah each, therefore 672 Wh for a total of 1,344 Wh. For the more demanding, it is possible to choose two 816 Wh batteries, for a total of 1,632 Wh.

The frame is made of 6061 aluminum alloy and is full suspension, the RST Guide fork offers 75 mm of travel and the rear monoshock from Taiwanese manufacturer DNM A0-42 RC 165 mm. The tires are 4 ”Kenda, mounted on 26” rims. The gearbox is a 9-speed Shimano Alivio.