Enough blond and brown hair because this is the most natural color that is popular among adult women

The right hair coloring can make a woman look younger or much older. The art of hair coloring is just as important as a perfect cut.

There are also those who, however, for personal choice or for their own belief, choose not to dye their hair and to focus on their natural color. This novelty in hair coloring promises to bring everyone together.





So, enough blonde and brown hair because this is the most natural color that is popular among adult women, promising an incredible result. Here are which women should choose this color and how to best flaunt it.

This color makes the hair visually fuller and thicker. Those who have problems of this type can, however, give volume to smooth and fine hair with 10 tricks to know immediately.

The non-color color that conquers more and more women over the door

Some call it “color not color” because Silver Glow is a natural gray to be discovered. It is a revitalizer for hair marked by time and naturally gray or white hair.

If once you had to do everything to hide gray hair, today the trend is to enhance it even more. This frees more and more women from the nightmare of having to constantly cover regrowth, which comes back every month as a constant.

In many cases it is not really a dye, but a treatment that makes the silver color of natural hair shine. This would also help avoid the annoying appearance of yellow undertones that naturally go hand in hand with gray. But it doesn’t stop there.

Who should choose this color? Basically all women with naturally white or gray hair. Because the real specialty of this color is that you can go back to your color in no time. After a few washes the effect of the Silver Glow will disappear, leaving the hair free to return to its original shade.

The play between grays and whites creates three-dimensionality to the hair, also ensuring more volume for thin hair. This color can be combined with a medium bob like this. The champion of this color is the iconic Jane Fonda who, in a short time, goes from a blond to a beautiful trendy bright gray hair.

