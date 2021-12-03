Enough constipation and a swollen stomach would be the winter food for a flat stomach and a healthy intestine

Constipation is today one of the most widespread problems among the population. Women are most affected by it, while boys suffer more among children.

Constipation is not a disease but a symptomatology that can indicate much more important problems. In fact, it could indicate much more serious intestinal problems.

However, there are several factors that greatly affect the appearance of this symptom. Including an improper and low-fiber diet. Even drinking a little water affects and favors the onset of this problem. Leading an excessively hectic and sedentary life is also negatively influenced.

Constipation not related to other diseases can be kept at bay by adopting the right strategies and healthy eating habits.

Increasing your fiber intake by ingesting more fruit and vegetables can help.

Many vegetables, in fact, are rich in fiber and low in sugar; therefore, introducing them in the diet without exceeding the quantities is a good rule.

As always, nature comes to our rescue so much so that even December can be a month that from the point of view of the garden offers us countless fruits and vegetables. Chard, broccoli, but also cabbage and cauliflower are an example. Speaking of this wonderful and tasty vegetable, we have always been wrong to boil cauliflower in water, here’s how to cook it in order not to lose vitamin C and phosphorus.

The fruit that helps us fight constipation

A fruit particularly suitable for promoting intestinal motility is kiwi.

Hated by many, it is actually a fruit rich in vitamin C, minerals and antioxidants and has countless beneficial properties.

It would help digestion thanks to the presence of an enzyme capable of accelerating the digestion of proteins.

It has a high fiber content which would make it ideal in case of constipation. In fact, introducing two kiwis for breakfast every morning accompanied by a glass of warm water, would favor and regularize intestinal transit.

It would also help to combat asthma and reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

Kiwifruit can be eaten on its own, rather than chopped into a yogurt, or accompanied by a hot herbal tea.

So, enough constipation and a swollen stomach would be the winter food for a flat stomach and a healthy intestine.

How to increase your fiber intake

The increase in fiber in the diet must take place gradually. This is to prevent the onset of some ailments such as bloating, abdominal pain and colitis.

We could eat more fiber by introducing foods such as artichoke, flax seeds, oats. Drinking a glass of lukewarm water rather than introducing foods such as prunes will give us a great benefit.