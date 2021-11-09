“Enough fake news on Covid and vaccines”

Selena Gomez bursts out against Facebook for the uncontrolled flow of fake news that continues to circulate on Covid-19.

At the end of 2020, the actress and singer had written that “scientific disinformation has cost and will continue to cost lives”.

Today, the star – fed up with reading unsubstantiated coronavirus news – tweeted: “In December, I asked @Facebook and @Instagram to do something about COVID and vaccine lies.”

To the post, Selena added a video from the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

The organization reiterates: «Only twelve no vaxes are responsible for almost two thirds of the anti-vaccine content circulating on social platforms. These new analyzes on content posted or shared on social media over 812,000 times between February and March refer to a small group of undeterred no vaxes, responsible for spreading disinformation, and show how platforms could run for cover by strengthening their standards “.

Selena then tagged President Joe Biden and United States Surgeon General, Vivek H. Murthy, thanking both for their strategy against fake news on social media.

Biden last week told reporters that Facebook “is killing people,” not silencing dangerous myths about Covid-19 and vaccines.

The president then made it clear that he is not angry with the social platform, but with “these 12 people who continue to spread incorrect information”.

In her tweet of December 2020, Gomez wrote: “@Facebook claims that it does not allow to publish and spread lies about Covid and vaccines on their platforms”.

“So how is it possible that this is still happening?” Facebook will be responsible for thousands of deaths if it does not immediately take action! ».

The social network’s PR team intervened in defense of Facebook, which in a statement declared: “The belief that we have not invested resources to fight COVID disinformation and support the introduction of the vaccine is not supported by the facts”.

Last week, Murthy said misinformation about vaccines circulating on social networks represents “a danger to public health.”