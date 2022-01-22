Enough fear of Covid, run to do cancer screening. Schittulli’s appeal (Lilt)

A cancer pandemic awaits us if we continue to postpone screenings, visits and operations for fear of catching Covid. The alarm and the proposals of prof. Francesco Schittulli, breast specialist and president of the Italian League for the fight against cancer (Lilt)

The cell phone rings in the pause between two interventions. “Hello, I just operated on a 42-year-old woman. Unfortunately I had to remove the whole breast. Had she checked herself after finding a lump over two years ago, the surgery would have been much less invasive. But, frightened by the pandemic, she postponed screening. And like her, hundreds of thousands of cancer patients. Enough, I tell patients not to postpone the next visit for one day. And to politics I say that terrorism on Covid must stop, or it will cost us thousands of lives ”.

Francis Schittulli, president of the Italian League for the fight against cancer (Lilt), an internationally renowned breast specialist and former head of office and scientific director of the Cancer Institute of Bari, wants to launch an appeal: we cannot put oncological treatments on stand-by.

What have you observed in these two years?

Patients who avoid health facilities so as not to risk getting infected. Abandoned screening, postponed operations. Especially in the South, prevention campaigns canceled. I understand the fear of a dangerous virus, but every day in this country over 500 people die from cancer, and 1,000 are diagnosed with malignancy. If we don’t look after them, the death toll will skyrocket over the next few years. Lilt’s mission is prevention as a way of life. Tumors are not only curable but curable, however, everything depends on early diagnosis. The more time passes, the harder the treatments, the worse the quality of life, the greater the economic and social damage that falls on the community. So doing more tests, analyzes and visits is not a cost, it is a saving.

How can patients and politicians be made aware of this emergency?

Since the bulletin template has been with us for two years, let’s make one that says every day how many people die of cancer. Last year, there were 380,000 new cases. Let’s sensitize people, push them towards early diagnosis, and the cases will fall dramatically. Perhaps it could help a daily table that tells how many cases are discovered, how many are hospitalized in health facilities (usually 40% of the total), how many are receiving surgical, radiation or chemotherapy treatment. How many have passed the “limbo” phase of 5 years, the threshold to be considered cured.

Can we rely on NRP funds to invest in prevention?

Funds are scarce and should not be spent unnecessarily. It is not necessary to build new hospitals but to rebuild territorial medicine. With proximity outpatient clinics for all oncological, metabolic, cardiorespiratory, neurodegnerative diseases, i.e. the most common ones, which guarantee prevention and early diagnosis. The hospital must be reserved for emergencies, complex surgeries and sophisticated diagnoses. It is clear that every clinic cannot have an expensive MRI machine. Yet many innovative tests can be done today. We can diagnose cancer for those who have no symptoms but will develop it after 5 years. This type of test made headlines for the case of Angelina Jolie, but then the debate on this front died out.

What are its proposals?

We need to reform health care, first of all. The 20 inhomogeneous regional systems are intolerable. An MRI for suspected carcinoma? Here in Puglia they give you an appointment after 7 months, in Basilicata after 48 hours. Folly. It is clear that 80% of the regional presidents’ budget comes from health care, so they are waging war on those who propose to return to national standards. But the system dates back to 1978 and must be revised, remodeled, as my teacher Umberto Veronesi used to say. Even with a referendum, to send a message to politics that is turning a deaf ear because health care has become a center of power. It is not possible that the general managers are appointed by the governors and the primaries appointed by the CEOs, in a chain that refers to that or that current.

And the prevention and control campaigns? Do those also depend on where you live?

Unfortunately. In the South we get sick less but we die more, in the North we get sick more but we die less, and it all depends on the level of prevention and treatment. Instead, education and awareness must start from school and continue throughout the life of citizens, throughout the territory. I’ll give you an example. The Puglia region reimburses 47 euros for each mammogram made to women between 50 and 69 years old. In Veneto, or in Emilia-Romagna, the range is between 45 and 74 years old. That’s right, because research has shown that the age at which breast cancer develops is wider. Is it possible that a 49-year-old from Bari is less protected than a 45-year-old from Bologna? Because?

Do you have a solution to this problem?

In the meantime, we must also extend screening campaigns to private structures. The state (or until we reform this flawed system, the regions) goes to private and affiliated facilities and asks, for example, how many mammograms or pap tests they can guarantee weekly. The region cannot and must not take care of the whole process. It must guarantee only the quality of the service in private structures. In six months, all waiting lists are cleared.

Does Lilt have its own territorial network?

Yes, we have 106 associations (one per province) and 397 clinics. But as the only membership-based public body in this industry, we are prohibited from advertising. We deal with primary prevention, that is lifestyles and habits: fight against smoking and environmental and professional carcinogenesis, correct and healthy nutrition, regular physical activity. Secondary prevention, that is, more and more early diagnosis. Tertiary prevention, i.e. we take care of the patient, of the rehabilitative aspects – physical, psychological, social and occupational – and of their family members.