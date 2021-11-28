Enough full squares and denial “the virus has changed. And it kills ». It is the surprising turn of Pasquale Mario Bacco, medical examiner, member of the ‘L’Eretico’ association, one of the ‘gurus’ of the anti vax which invites ‘collaboration’ and ‘pacification’ in terms of the fight against Covid, starting from denying the most extremist fringes of ‘no vax’. “Enough denial and sterile oppositions we need dialogue to get out of the pandemic together“. Those fringes that deny the existence of the virus, says Bacchus to Adnkronos Salute, “must be isolated”.

“Virus has changed. And it kills. I saw young, athletic, healthy boys before getting infected, dying in intensive care. Enough gatherings in the square and just deny the virus. I have not ‘converted to the vaccine’, quite the contrary. But to say that the virus does not exist is for delinquents “. One of the anti vax ‘gurus’ does not use half measures, who now, however, after having touched the dramas of the intensive care unit – “I saw a 29-year-old boy die who still continued to deny the existence of the virus”, he confesses to Adnkronos Salute – and in the face of a “mutated virus that frightens”, he appeals to those who protest in the square: “no more dangerous gatherings”, he says, underlining that he is not willing to abandon “the struggle for freedom of choice, today I define myself more ‘no pass’ than ‘no vax’. The Green pass is intolerable but this does not mean that we must deny the reality of the virus “.

“In intensive care – he said – I have seen too many young people, the majority not vaccinated, but there is no shortage of vaccinated people. The time has come for the no vax group to realize this too. As a staunch advocate of freedom of choice, I say that we cannot continue to deny the virus. Enough squares without distancing, enough unnecessary and risky encounters for the contagion. Just think that we can hug and kiss during demonstrations. We have to be careful. We cannot pretend that the mutated coronavirus problem does not exist. Nor to deny that the virus is more aggressive. We must take note of this as well as the fact that the vaccine is not the only solution, because one also dies when vaccinated. We need to start respecting the rules and avoiding dangerous demonstrations against the anti-contagion rules ”, he concludes.

«What we need to do now – continues Bacchus – at this point of the pandemic, with a mutated and aggressive virus, is to unite. Let’s pacify Italy, let’s try to find a bridge between ‘no vax’ and ‘si vax’. We work together and collaborate. The situation is very sad. We need to start a real dialogue. I believe that a collaboration channel can be created. However, this change needs goodwill on both sides. Let’s isolate that part of no vax, virus denier, truly unlistenable. But on the other hand, the media and the ‘si vax’ must also begin to pay attention to the perplexities about the vaccine of a part of the population, which it is not right not to listen to ».

Saturday 27 November 2021



