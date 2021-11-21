Enough hot chocolate is this delicious creamy and dense mouth-watering alternative cuddle

Brr how cold!

We are now over the middle of November and perhaps temperatures are coming in line with the period.

Indeed, the climate is going crazy, as we learned from a previous article where we talked about how worried the months of October and November were.

However, apparently the days of warmth far beyond normal are running out and the arrival of true autumn temperatures is expected.

This is how the temptation to give up extra releases and stand in front of the TV with a lot of cover becomes stronger and stronger.

What do you do in these cases to warm up and treat yourself to moments of relaxation or pleasure even within the walls of the house?

Certainly preparing something delicious is a valid and effective option, able to satisfy all the senses.

Nothing better then a hot chocolate … or maybe not?

A nice cup of hot chocolate in autumn and winter is able to revive even the most distressed minds and satisfy any palate.

If we add some biscuits or a nice splash of fresh cream to this, the result is pure pleasure at a spoon’s reach.

Despite this, sometimes the result may not be the best, even if we buy preparations in sachets.

In fact, there is always something that goes wrong.

It’s not dense enough or it’s a bit seared, it stays cramped or lumps and the moment of relaxation is gone.

This is why today we want to offer a delicious option to be prepared at home with simple and genuine ingredients with a top result.

Enough hot chocolate, this is the delicious, creamy and dense, mouth-watering alternative cuddle.

We are talking about a fantastic cup of pistachio in cream to be enriched with some additions.

The recipe and all the steps

Ingrediants

250 grams of milk (including soy, oats or almonds for those with intolerances);

1 tablespoon of pistachio paste;

3 tablespoons of corn starch or potato starch;

1 tablespoon of sugar;

whole pistachios, meringues or chopped hazelnuts for the garnish.

Method

Preparation is child’s play.

The first thing to do is heat the milk over medium heat, add the sugar and start mixing.

Slowly pour in the starch or the pistachio paste, always continuing to mix with a steel whisk or a wooden spoon.

We continue to work slowly until it has reached the desired density.

At this point we can pour everything into a cup and garnish as desired with whole pistachios, chopped hazelnuts or meringues.

The pleasure in the cup is served!

Deepening

