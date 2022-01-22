Sinisa Mihajlovic makes it clear. At the press conference, the Bologna coach at TMW thunders about Skov-Olsen And Dijks who will leave the club and explains the conditions of Orsolini, but also Arnautovic.

DOMINGUEZ – “Dominguez has to have surgery on his shoulder, Medel goes to the national team, the others stay here. We have to stay calm and try to recover players, when we are full we can have excellent matches ”.

BOLOGNA-INTER – “Yes, that’s right: I don’t see why it shouldn’t be like this”.

DIJKS AND SKOV OLSEN – “Dijks and Skov Olsen? Let’s say they weren’t doing well… They are two players who no longer have the pleasure of being here and I cannot keep elements here that are pulled out in times of need ”.

ORSOLINI – “Orsolini did what he had to do. He played with a puncture for a shoulder problem, then another at half-time… he’s someone who has always scored goals, he knows how to score them. When he plays second striker he has always done well. Svanberg did well, he fought. Someone with his qualities could perhaps have managed the ball better but he had the correct attitude ”.

ARNAUTOVIC – “He was not well, he was not well even in the previous match. I talked to him yesterday and he said he wasn’t in a position to play a full game. Now he has to recover and feel good, he always has some ailments ”.

