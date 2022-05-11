“Enough masks at school!”: Over 170 parents write to the school office and the Childhood Guarantor

A group of 173 parents and citizens of Faenza he wrote to the regional school office (Ravenna area) and al Regional Guarantor for Childhoodprotesting against the obligation to wear masks at school.

“The schools our children go to require masks even outdoors, for example when they play recreation in the yard, or when they go for walks in the city or in the parks. Currently, masks are not mandatory even in stadiums, or in outdoor concerts where people obviously do not respect the meter distance. Requesting them from children (from 6 years of age), who attend the same class, for hours and hours a day, even outdoors, seems to us disproportionate and detrimental to the rights of minors, bordering on abuse “, explain the underwriters.

“There are now numerous studies that highlight the damage caused by the continuous use of masks on the psycho-physical health of children- they add -. Renata Tambelli, professor of child psychopathology at La Sapienza, in an interview with Repubblica (April 17, 2022) said: “Much communication, up to 10 years of age, passes through non-verbal language, expressed largely by the face . For two years we have been putting children in front of disguised emotions, this can have both short and long-term implications on the recognition of expressions and associated emotions “. Then we want to talk about the difficulty in breathing, the headache especially when it is hot and walking and exercising? There is so much evidence on the damage of masks to children that we are the only European country that requires children to wear them at school ”.

These therefore are the requests of the signatories to the Superintendent and the Guarantor:

intervene on these schools and remind managers that masks are not mandatory outdoors and are not even recommended.

forward to the Ministry the criticism of the persistence of the obligation to wear masks at school.

“The signatures are being updated, every week we will send more signatures. To join, send a whatsapp message to 3333520627 “, conclude.