“Enough of the obligation of celibacy and yes to married priests, not only for sexual reasons” – Libero Quotidiano





Review the celibacy of priests: it is the explosive request of the German Synod to Pope francesco. In Germany, the leaders of the Church have approved a document with which, while expressing appreciation for the value of priestly celibacy, however, it is proposed to ask the Pontiff for its relaxation, or a rethinking of compulsory celibacy. The “Synodale Weg” approved at first reading with a large majority of the86% the document, entitled “The celibacy of priests – Strengthening and openness”, which invites the leaders of the German Church to present a proposal to this effect to the Pope.

The admission of the married priests in the Roman Catholic Church by the Pope or a council. There are also requests to the Pope to allow Catholic priests to to get married and stay in office. More specifically, the document emphasizes the value of celibacy as a lifestyle for priests but asks for the admission of married priests into the Roman Catholic Church by the pope or, given the weight of the issue, by a Council. Among the proposals, that of allowing priests already ordained to marry while remaining in office. During the debate, the website of the German Catholic Church reports katholisch.deit has been repeatedly stressed that in the Orthodox Churches there are both celibate priests and married priests, and that already today married Protestant or Anglican former pastors can be admitted as priests into the Catholic Church.

The text approved by the assembly in progress in these days in Frankfurt – the third – but will be subjected to a second vote at the assembly already scheduled for next autumn. In recent days the hypothesis of a revision of the ecclesiastical discipline of compulsory celibacy has been proposed by two cardinals. Reinhard Marx of Munich, former president of the German bishops’ conference, stressed that “some priests would be better off if they were married. Not only for sexual reasons, but because it would be better for their lives and they would not be alone. We need these discussions. “And, therefore,” it would be better for everyone to create the possibility for celibate priests and married priests. ” Cardinal Hollerichfrom Luxembourg, he told the French newspaper La Croix: “Let us ask ourselves frankly whether a priest must necessarily be celibate. I have a very high opinion of celibacy, but it is essential? I have married deacons in my diocese who exercise their diaconate in a wonderful way, they give homilies with which they touch people much more strongly than we who are celibate. Why not also have married priests? And even if a priest can no longer live this solitude, we must be able to understand him, not condemn “.