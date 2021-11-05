We know that we Italians are very traditional on pasta. At home, in fact, we often season it with the most classic and iconic sauces that exist: pesto or the king of sauces, tomato puree. If we go to the restaurant, however, we choose different sauces based on the region in which we are located. An example above all: if we are from Lazio, we will certainly choose a gricia or maybe a carbonara, an amatriciana or even a cacio e pepe.

Therefore, we are often habitual in every sense and it is not necessarily a flagship. Indeed, monotony in the kitchen can also make our life grayer and more sad and we should, therefore, try to change a little. So, enough tomato or pesto, here are 3 quick and light but surprising pasta sauces.

We combine the chickpea cream with the rosemary

As a first tip, however, always remember to boil the water of the pasta correctly. If we miss this step, we can also prepare the best pasta sauce in the world, but the result will still be mediocre. Having understood how to avoid this mistake, let’s focus on the first suggestion.

We take some chickpeas and rinse them in water. Abundant oil in a pan and a few pieces of onion. If we also add rosemary, our sauce will be even lighter and fresher. Afterwards, we add some salt and take everything and whisk it. Finally, sauté the pureed sauce in a pan adding a little Parmesan cheese.

Shrimp, zucchini and burrata

Another idea different from the usual is the combination of shrimp, zucchini and burrata. Finely julienned courgettes or, better still, grate them. Oil and garlic in the pan and pass them for a few minutes.

Towards the end of cooking, add the shrimp for a very short time, forty seconds per side. While we serve, we make a quenelle of burrata on the plate: the dish is ready.

Finally, we revisit a classic of Italian gastronomy. Let’s add the ham to the famous pecorino and rocket. First, let’s create a sauce with grated pecorino in a pan that mixes with the cooking water.

In another pan, sauté some finely chopped or diced ham with a drizzle of oil. When the pasta is ready, let’s pour it into the pot with the ham and, only afterwards, add the pecorino sauce. Finally, on the plate we go to arrange some rocket that we have previously washed.

