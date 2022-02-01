ENOUGH VLAHOVIC, PUSH ITALIAN AND THE TEAM TOWARDS EUROPE

Seven. A nice full seven. The vote at the end of the Fiorentina market is a ritual, like all rites it must be respected, and as always I do not shy away.

Seven then, but is it a lot, is it little or is it okay?

Unleash the discussion, we like to talk about football and discuss freely. I forgot politely, but this is how it works here.

And for this very reason, I know very well that each of you two-three loyal readers (actually we are many, more than thirty-seven thousand even the last time and I thank you) will have his own personal evaluation of what happened in the last exciting purple week. .

My seven, of course, must be motivated and I could summarize it as follows: for having sold a player expiring in a year for a very high amount (80 million), replacing him with two other forwards (Cabral and Ikonè) of great reliability.

I understand who is still tied to football with passion, feelings, flags and curves, with certain values ​​that are the history and essence of this sport, our roots, but football has changed and one cannot but recognize that selling Vlahovic for eighty million, as history had turned out, one year after the end of the market, is a great blow. I have already said it and I repeat it: this is how football is done today. Nothing and no one could have detained Vlahovic in Florence, not even offering him ten million. On the contrary, I strongly feared that like Mbappè, Insigne, Donnarumma, Belotti, Kessie and many others, even Dusan’s prosecutor had in mind to go away to zero to take revenge from the strong (right) attacks of the purple management.

What would we have said if that had happened? Who are geezers. But since, even with a bit of luck (the injury to Chiesa) things went differently and Juve was with water in their throats, in the end we must recognize that this is a deal. Painful? Certain. But still bargain.

But I would not have given seven if the Fiorentina executives had limited themselves to cashing in and had not shown (in the past it happened) that they had clear ideas on what to do technically and how to invest the money. My vote goes not only to the sale of Vlahovic, but to the whole of the operation behind which I see programming, the desire to invest and the ultimate goal of making a Fiorentina even stronger. Even without Vlahovic.

After all, this is what should be of interest to all Viola fans.

Of course, today I can’t tell you that with Cabral and Ikonè and without Vlahovic, Fiorentina are stronger. I would be a fool, from hospitalization. It can get stronger and the foundation is there.

It is thanks to the money from the Vlahovic operation, eighty million, 70 + 10, as confirmed by the official press release, that Fiorentina will be able to go on the market with great liquidity that would not have been possible with a meager turnover of 75 million euros.

Someone also criticized the Chiesa operation, but in the end these two sales yielded almost 140 million euros. And who cares if Juventus paid them. Indeed, there could be a hint of sadism in making the Lady pay them handsomely. Because, let’s face it again, if Juve hadn’t taken them, these two players would have left anyway. Maybe at a lower price. Or zero, in fact.

It’s bad to talk about money, but if you don’t think like this in today’s football you end up like those who think they understand something and until a week ago they were emphatically saying that Vlahovic would never leave here for the love of Fiorentina. . Bales. Magliari. Louders. False visionaries to grab a click.

Now stop talking about Vlahovic.

Those who care about Fiorentina’s future just have to think about supporting their team, pushing them even more with passion. To support a very good coach like Italian who can make it grow even more, in how the money collected will be invested, which Fiorentina has Rocco Commisso in mind.

And the foundations are solid, I have already said and the ranking proves it.

The eighty million was partly spent on Cabral and Ikonè, about thirty in all. But in the summer the 40 million trance will also arrive for the Church and therefore, considering the servant, about seventy million will remain available (we are low) for the summer market. Lots of stuff. It is true that there is to be redeemed Torreira (fifteen million), but starting from a base like this with the crisis in football is a lot of stuff. Adding that Fiorentina has the accounts in order.

Here, with a solid base and a program that seems to have grown with the arrival of Burdisso and the addition of a scouting leader like Tramontano (the new Macia?), Fiorentina will be able to grow further.

A football like that of Italian improves with the inclusion of more technical and faster players in every department. They are looking for them. For the future, the goal will focus on a goalkeeper, a central defensive player with good feet, a midfielder of technique and leg. The latter has already been identified in Nicolas Dominguez, Argentinian from Bologna, 24 years old in June, for a few seasons in Serie A, which for what I count, I really like. It is not said that it will arrive, but they are working on it. On this as on other profiles, and if there are opportunities they will be seized on the fly, the music has changed.

By the way, yesterday the track leading to Uruguay unfortunately cooled down Agustin Alvarez, area striker born in 2001. There is an agreement with the player, but Penarol, in addition to sixteen million, demanded thirty percent on future resale. We will discuss again, the operation would have been in June anyway.

Basically, there were no other emotions on the last market day. An exit remains on the table.

Italian has three central players in the middle of the field who are struggling to train (two are enough) and had asked the company to sell Amrabat who wants to play more. The difficulties with Tottenham have diverted the idea-exit on Pulgar, but last night the discussion was still open.

The Chilean could go to Turkey where the market is still open for a week, but the Italian would be happy to keep Pulgar, more suited to the role of Amrabat. Consideration is now being given to whether to propose the sale or loan in Turkey to the latter. Problem to solve.

Like the one of Kokorin that if it does not accept Russia (open market) or the termination, it risks not even seeing the bench with all the forwards in the squad.

By the way, the arrival of Cabral and this does not surprise anyone who knows him as much or a little as we do. It is a beast in the air of rigor and many operators agree that this is a big blow. It is clear that he will need time, like Ikonè. The insertion will not be automatic, but when a team has a game like Fiorentina, it is easier. Italian has already begun the tactical “re-education”. As it happens to criticize certain operations, even Vlahovic, are always the old tools of football, friends of the former viola. This is the balloon circus.

And since you know that I have no trouble with pimping and I don’t need to ingratiate myself with anyone, after reading the Fiesole, Joe Barone does not seem like a managerial phenomenon to me even if he is settling in. But I would like to say that in forty years of football I have not yet met an executive who does things without having the go-ahead from his president. Some can’t even buy toilet paper. And sorry for the vulgarity.

Rocco agreed to sell Vlahovic and did well. It is entrepreneurship. The merits (for me) and any criticisms (for others) of the case are his.