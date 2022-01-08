Enough with anxiety and stress by practicing this wellness exercise every day we will help mind and body

Nowadays, balanced diets and sports activities are no longer enough to make us feel good. An idea of ​​well-being at 360 degrees has spread more and more with activities that involve both our body and our spirit. It is the gymnastics of the future and Americans call it fit-wellness. So enough with anxiety and stress, by practicing this wellness gym every day we will help mind and body.

Meditation and exercises

Underlying these new activities is the awareness that the mind needs to train and stay fit as much as the body. The mind, for example, needs to train to handle everyday stress. Some modern practices help us train both and integrate them perfectly. So not just one activity for the body and another for the mind, but both in a pleasant blend of everything. Through postural gymnastics remodeled with oriental teachings, mostly yogic, these new techniques are able to unblock the tensions of our body. They act simultaneously on the control of the mind and on the stressful thoughts that exhaust us.

The American Bowspring method works precisely on these aspects. In particular, it focuses on the spine, restoring its natural curvature with specific exercises. Thanks to the proposed postural model we will alleviate headaches and other chronic pains. Finally, we will free our breath with this holistic yoga technique and feel more relieved and in a good mood.

Among the most widespread practices in Italy is the DeRose method. Divided into three distinct sections, this activity opens with a respiratory re-education. Subsequently, isometric exercises of muscular contractions in static form are carried out. The third part consists of meditation and concentration. This practice comes from Brazil and also has many offices in our country.

Jutaijutsu: Japanese and ancient practice, now very popular also in the West. It is a kind of martial art that gives us back physical and mental well-being. It is the careful study of the opponent, which will allow us to achieve our well-being because it gives self-confidence. Despite being a single practice, jutaijutsu actually allows you to find the right company of friends. It is suitable for adults and even children. Discovering and practicing these new fit-wellness techniques brings to mind a famous saying: mens sana in corpore sano. The Latins said it many centuries ago, they hadn’t gone very far from the truth, but that’s another story.