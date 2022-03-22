“Enough with the proclamations and slogans”

“The statements of the President of the Calabrian Regional Council when he says of”having stemmed the pandemic and promises efficient 118 ambulances equipped with doctors “, neglecting to enter into the merits of its proclamations. On the other hand, all the media, aseptically, speak of a “New wave of Covid with its epicenter in Calabria and occupation of the Departments above the alert threshold of 15%, with Calabria at the top with 31.3%”. This was declared by the president of the PD Calabria Regional Assembly, Giusy Iemma.

“Logistic / residential problem”

“This continuous state of emergency from Covid – adds – it has a negative impact on other Calabrian patients, such as oncological and haematological patients, in addition to patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases, for whom morbidity and mortality has dramatically increased in this pandemic phase, as has been reported several times by authoritative directors of scientific societies. Calabrians expect to know how to deal with the logistical / residential problem, namely the serious shortage of beds, and the more general one, linked to the lack of prevention and treatment for these patients, given the current lack of adequate resources. “.

“The pandemic experience, also a consequence of globalization – it is read -, cannot be considered a transitory phenomenon and, precisely for this reason, a wide-ranging project is needed, which also involves the creation of a regional Covid center, which allows for the best management of any subsequent pandemics, without necessarily having to undergo health and patients undergoing an epidemic “stress test”. It is true that we arrived unprepared for an unparalleled health crisis, such as the one caused by COVID 19, but today Covid is no longer a new topic and the Council of Ministers has handed over the management of health to the Calabria Region, to its Regional President. , appointed ad acta commissioner, therefore there are no more justifications for the delays and inefficiencies “.

“Prevention and planning”

“The central issue, that of prevention and planning – says Iemma -, so far it has been addressed in a fragmented way by the current regional government and with sporadic initiatives. It is evident that there is no global project of regional health reform, which, starting from the existing excellences in Calabrian territorial and hospital medicine, can lead us to a modern and competitive health system. The regional ad acta commissioner announces, among other things, “the availability of efficient 118 ambulances equipped with doctors” _notice we are happy with_ but does not specify whether new hires of health personnel are expected, given the chronic shortage; if it intends to equip the old ambulances, now obsolete, but still in circulation, or if new, technologically advanced ones will be purchased, capable of making immediate diagnosis_ for diseases such as heart attack_ as is done in many regions of Italy. In this case, we should also think about the digitization of health facilities and the creation of an integrated network service system, which allows, in real time, the control and evaluation of the parameters useful for promptly formulating a diagnosis “.

“A significant deficit”

“In this historical moment, in which there is a significant deficit in health care – still declares the president of the PD Calabria Regional Assembly – that it cannot be placed in the hands of the Calabrians; essential levels of assistance below the threshold and a health migration towards the North, which empties the coffers of the region, the Calabrians ask for efficiency and good health. It is necessary to start afresh from the reorganization of the emergency-urgency network; finally realize that advanced Pediatric Intensive Care, as absent as expected by Calabrian citizens; create integrated care pathways between the territory and the hospital, which means reorganizing the territory and decongesting the hospitals.

These problems of Calabrian health care, which together with many others, remain unsolved to date and in the meantime people are still dying in Calabria because the 118 ambulances arrive late and when they arrive they are without doctors. And this can no longer be allowed. From this moment on, a change of direction in health care is hoped for. It serves – concludes Iemma – a different institutional system, with the Region and the Government rowing in the same direction, the constant involvement of the institutional subjects concerned and the constructive comparison with the skills present in the Calabrian healthcare world: only in this way can the protection of the right to health be guaranteed to the Calabrians , which, even today, is the great absentee at the moment of legislating “.

© All rights reserved.