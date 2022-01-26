“Enough with the stereotypes of the c … …

by Lucia Lapi

After the kiss of the ‘unsolicited’ prince on trial, in the age of politically correct the dear, old fairy tales for children are once again in the eye of the storm. This time, for a reason related toheight…

The allegations of Peter Dinklage against the upcoming remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs have been taken very seriously Disney that, taking note of the situation and also of the current context, in an official statement announces “that it is consulting with people affected by dwarfism to prepare for the film “. The protagonist of Joe Wright’s “Cyrano”, as well as the Tyrion of “Game of Thrones”, was infuriated when he realized that Disney’s version with real actors of Snow White would have kept the seven dwarfs.

Disney’s answer

“To avoid the stereotypes of the original historical cartoon – underlines the production Thing of baby mouse – we are taking a different approach to these seven characters and we are consulting with those directly involved (i.e. people with dwarfism, ed). We look forward to sharing more as we begin production on the film after a long development period. ”

Guest of Marc Maron’s ‘WTF’ podtcast, Peter Dinklage, suffering from a form of dwarfism, had complained that the story of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” continues to be told in a certain way and it makes no sense if you want to be progressive. He also called it “one fucking back story about the dwarves “.

Goodbye Cucciolo, Mammolo, Aeolus etcetera, etcetera… il live action Dinklage talks about is destined to various changes: in the construction site for several years, it has only recently returned to the forefront, when the news was spread that in the role of the evil queen we would have found Gal Gadotwhile the protagonist of West Side Story Rachel Zegler would have impersonated snow-white. The direction was entrusted to Marc Webb, while the screenwriter chosen is Greta Gerwig. Finally, the music will be by the duo who has been entrusted with the soundtrack of La La Land (Benj Pasek and Justin Paul).

The allegations of the actor

Returning to the controversy sparked by Peter Dinklagewho during the promotion of Cyrano, expressed his total disapproval of the project – we report his statements: “I really don’t want to offend anyone, but I was a little baffled when they said they were proud to have hired a Latin American actress for the role of Snow White but let the film once again tell the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Wait a minute, stop everyone, look what you are doing. It doesn’t make any sense to me. You are progressive on one side but then you stick with that backstory of the c … about the seven dwarves who live together in a cave? What the h … are you doing? Does it mean that my battle was useless? Maybe I didn’t make myself heard enough. I don’t know which studio is behind it, but how proud they are! All my love and respect for the actress and for all the people who thought they did the right thing, but what are you doing? ”.

The remakes

The live action remake of snow-white Disney’s is directed by Marc Webb and is just the latest in live action reinterpretations of Disney’s animated classics. just think of snow-white by Tarsem Singh, with Julia Roberts in the part of the Queen e Lily Collins in that of Snow White. There the dwarves were there, but they almost became gods action-heroand above all the mise en scene was revolutionary.

The new protagonists

Last summer the star of West Side Story Rachel Zegler was cast in the lead role and last November it was announced that the star of Wonder Woman Gal Gadot had joined the cast as the Evil Queen. Recently it seems that too Andrew Burnap has been added to the cast. So far, Disney hasn’t announced the casting or plans for the dwarves in the live-action remake.

Regarding Dinklagethe actor went on to say Maron which is not contrary to an adaptation of Snow White in general, should only be done in right way.