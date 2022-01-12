Enough with the usual boiled cauliflower, here’s how to quickly cook it in a pan for a side dish that whets your appetite

It will only take 15 minutes to bring a delicious and rich side dish to the table. The protagonist of this recipe, as well as a seasonal food, is undoubtedly the cauliflower.

Loved but also hated, cauliflower reigns in the winter season thanks to its unmistakable flavor and its versatility.

There are many delicacies that can be made with this generous vegetable.

To please young and old and save dinner and your wallet, why not bring this wonderful cauliflower parmigiana to the table?

Also really tasty are the cauliflower meatballs that will make happy even those who do not like this food very much.

Sulfur and bad smell

In addition to its exceptional taste, cauliflower is also known for the intense and unpleasant smell it gives off during cooking. Like all cabbages, cauliflower also stinks when it is cooked. The reason is very simple: it contains sulfur-based compounds. These compounds are released with heat, creating a not-so-pleasant fragrance. To prevent the stench from spreading throughout the house, here are some grandma’s tricks to copy right away.

The problem of bad smell is triggered especially when the cauliflower is boiled, but we can cook it in many different ways.

So, enough with the usual boiled cauliflower, here’s how to quickly cook it in a pan for a side dish that whets the appetite

Surely the pan is an excellent ally to cook our delicious vegetable. Tonight she will help us to make a good, tasty and easy side dish.

Ever tried cauliflower with dried tomatoes and olives? A recipe to try immediately.

Ingredients for 4 people

2 medium-large cauliflowers;

6 dried tomatoes;

1 tablespoon of pitted Taggiasca olives;

1 clove of garlic;

oil, salt, pepper and oregano to taste

Method

To make this tasty side dish, the cauliflower will not be boiled first, but will be steamed and cooked in a pan.

Remove the outer leaves of the cauliflower and cut the florets into strips. Wash them under running water and drain them in a colander.

Then, in a pan, brown a clove of garlic with a drizzle of oil. Then, place the florets and cook over high heat for a few minutes. Then, add a glass of water and a pinch of salt. Close with the lid and let it simmer.

After, add the olives and dried tomatoes cut into strips. Season with a sprinkling of pepper and a little oregano. Mix and cook. Finally, serve hot.

So, we can finally say enough with the usual boiled cauliflower, here’s how to quickly cook it in a pan for a side dish that whets your appetite.